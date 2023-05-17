17.05.2023 14:32:15

EQS-News: freenet AG: Annual General Meeting resolves dividend of EUR 1.68 per share (previous year: EUR 1.57)

17.05.2023 / 14:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • freenet maintains dividend continuity in line with business success
  • Dividend per share increases by 7.0% to EUR 1.68 (previous year: EUR 1.57)
  • Dividend yield stands at 8.6%
  • Other agenda items adopted with large majorities

Buedelsdorf, 17 May 2023 At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] held in Hamburg on 17 May 2023, a majority of 99.84% voted in favor of the proposed dividend of EUR 1.68 per share. A total of EUR 199.4 million (previous year: EUR 186.6 million) will be distributed to freenet shareholders for the 2022 financial year. This means that the dividend per share will increase by 7.0% year-on-year, resulting in a dividend yield1 of 8.6%. The payment date is 22 May 2023.

The dividend will be paid from the tax contribution account in accordance with section 27 Corporate Tax Act (Körperschaftsteuergesetz - KStG). The dividend will therefore be paid without deduction of capital gains tax and solidarity surcharge. In the opinion of the German tax authorities, the distribution reduces the acquisition cost of the shares for tax purposes. There is no tax refund or tax credit associated with this dividend payment.

In addition to the agenda item on the appropriation of net retained profits (agenda item 2), the AGM also resolved all other agenda items with a large majority.

A total of 41.79% (initial presence incl. postal votes) of the registered share capital of freenet AG was represented at the AGM. At fn.de/agm you can find further information on the 2023 AGM with the detailed voting results.

 

1 Dividend yield is calculated from the dividend per share in relation to the closing price (Xetra) of the freenet share on 31 December 2022.

 

freenet AG
Investor Relations

Deelboegenkamp 4
22297 Hamburg
Fon: +49 (0)40 / 513 06 778

Mail: ir@freenet.ag

fn.de/investors


Nachrichten