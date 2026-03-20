freenet Aktie

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WKN DE: A0Z2ZZ / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5

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20.03.2026 08:30:53

EQS-News: freenet confirms preliminary results for the 2025 financial year, proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 and guidance for the 2026 financial year

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
freenet confirms preliminary results for the 2025 financial year, proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 and guidance for the 2026 financial year

20.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

freenet confirms preliminary results for the 2025 financial year, proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 and guidance for the 2026 financial year

Buedelsdorf, 20 March 2026 - Following the approval of the consolidated financial statements of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] as of 31 December 2025 and the approval of the consolidated financial statements by the Supervisory Board, the company's Executive Board confirms the preliminary results for the 2025 financial year published on 25 February 2026, the proposed dividend per share of EUR 2.07 and the guidance for the 2026 financial year.

All information relating to the 2025 financial year can be found at fn.de/fy25. This includes statements from the Executive Board on the 2025 financial year and the 2025 annual report.

 

Contact

Investor Relations    

Phone: +49 (0)40/ 513 06 778   

Mail: ir@freenet.ag    

 

Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)40 / 513 06 777

E-Mail: pr@freenet.ag

 


20.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet.ag
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2294902

 
End of News EQS News Service

2294902  20.03.2026 CET/CEST

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