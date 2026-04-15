EQS-News: freenet to support strategic options for its TV streaming and aggregation platform waipu.tv initiated by Exaring AG’s minority shareholders

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Investment

freenet to support strategic options for its TV streaming and aggregation platform waipu.tv initiated by Exaring AG’s minority shareholders



15.04.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST

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freenet to support strategic options for its TV streaming and aggregation platform waipu.tv initiated by Exaring AG’s minority shareholders

Büdelsdorf, 15 April 2026 – freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] announced today that it is, together with the minority shareholders of Exaring AG, assessing strategic options of its growing TV streaming and aggregation platform, waipu.tv (which operates under Exaring AG). This includes a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO). The actual feasibility and timing of an IPO depends on several different parameters as well as general market conditions. freenet AG’s key focus remains on the expansion of waipu.tv as a second core business of the freenet Group with a strong and equally profitable market position in the growth market TV streaming and aggregation in Germany. Accordingly, there are currently no plans that freenet AG will reduce its majority stake in Exaring AG (end of 2025: 74.6%).

waipu.tv delivered significant growth and profitability in recent years with almost two million paying subscribers at the end of 2025. The service is underpinned by a proprietary fiber-optic network with current capacity of 18 Terabit/s, and provides access to over 300 TV channels, thereof more than 70 pay-TV channels and a "waiputhek" with more than 40,000 movies and series on demand. waipu.tv is at the forefront of the shift of 36 million TV households in Germany from traditional cable and satellite TV to internet-based streaming.