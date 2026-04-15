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WKN DE: A0Z2ZZ / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5

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15.04.2026 17:45:03

EQS-News: freenet to support strategic options for its TV streaming and aggregation platform waipu.tv initiated by Exaring AG’s minority shareholders

EQS-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Investment
freenet to support strategic options for its TV streaming and aggregation platform waipu.tv initiated by Exaring AG’s minority shareholders

15.04.2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

freenet to support strategic options for its TV streaming and aggregation platform waipu.tv initiated by Exaring AG’s minority shareholders

Büdelsdorf, 15 April 2026 – freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] announced today that it is, together with the minority shareholders of Exaring AG, assessing strategic options of its growing TV streaming and aggregation platform, waipu.tv (which operates under Exaring AG). This includes a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO). The actual feasibility and timing of an IPO depends on several different parameters as well as general market conditions. freenet AG’s key focus remains on the expansion of waipu.tv as a second core business of the freenet Group with a strong and equally profitable market position in the growth market TV streaming and aggregation in Germany. Accordingly, there are currently no plans that freenet AG will reduce its majority stake in Exaring AG (end of 2025: 74.6%).

waipu.tv delivered significant growth and profitability in recent years with almost two million paying subscribers at the end of 2025. The service is underpinned by a proprietary fiber-optic network with current capacity of 18 Terabit/s, and provides access to over 300 TV channels, thereof more than 70 pay-TV channels and a "waiputhek" with more than 40,000 movies and series on demand. waipu.tv is at the forefront of the shift of 36 million TV households in Germany from traditional cable and satellite TV to internet-based streaming.

 


15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet.ag
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2308784

 
End of News EQS News Service

2308784  15.04.2026 CET/CEST

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