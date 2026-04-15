freenet Aktie
WKN DE: A0Z2ZZ / ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5
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15.04.2026 17:45:03
EQS-News: freenet to support strategic options for its TV streaming and aggregation platform waipu.tv initiated by Exaring AG’s minority shareholders
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EQS-News: freenet AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
freenet to support strategic options for its TV streaming and aggregation platform waipu.tv initiated by Exaring AG’s minority shareholders
Büdelsdorf, 15 April 2026 – freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] announced today that it is, together with the minority shareholders of Exaring AG, assessing strategic options of its growing TV streaming and aggregation platform, waipu.tv (which operates under Exaring AG). This includes a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO). The actual feasibility and timing of an IPO depends on several different parameters as well as general market conditions. freenet AG’s key focus remains on the expansion of waipu.tv as a second core business of the freenet Group with a strong and equally profitable market position in the growth market TV streaming and aggregation in Germany. Accordingly, there are currently no plans that freenet AG will reduce its majority stake in Exaring AG (end of 2025: 74.6%).
waipu.tv delivered significant growth and profitability in recent years with almost two million paying subscribers at the end of 2025. The service is underpinned by a proprietary fiber-optic network with current capacity of 18 Terabit/s, and provides access to over 300 TV channels, thereof more than 70 pay-TV channels and a "waiputhek" with more than 40,000 movies and series on demand. waipu.tv is at the forefront of the shift of 36 million TV households in Germany from traditional cable and satellite TV to internet-based streaming.
15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|freenet AG
|Hollerstraße 126
|24782 Buedelsdorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@freenet.ag
|Internet:
|www.freenet.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
|WKN:
|A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2308784
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2308784 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu freenet AG
|
15.04.26
|Freenet prüft für waipu.tv strategische Optionen - Auch Börsengang möglich (dpa-AFX)
|
15.04.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: TecDAX letztendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht schlussendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.26
|EQS-News: freenet to support strategic options for its TV streaming and aggregation platform waipu.tv initiated by Exaring AG’s minority shareholders (EQS Group)
|
15.04.26
|EQS-News: freenet unterstützt strategische Optionen für seine TV-Streaming- und Aggregationsplattform wai-pu.tv, die von den Minderheitsaktionären der Exaring AG initiiert wurden (EQS Group)
|
15.04.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: MDAX präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: nachmittags Gewinne im TecDAX (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: TecDAX mittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu freenet AG
|15.04.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.04.26
|freenet Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.03.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.03.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.04.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.04.26
|freenet Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|19.03.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.03.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|13.04.26
|freenet Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.02.26
|freenet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.02.26
|freenet Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.02.26
|freenet Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.01.26
|freenet Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.03.26
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.26
|freenet Sell
|UBS AG
|26.02.26
|freenet Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.02.26
|freenet Sell
|UBS AG
|19.02.26
|freenet Sell
|UBS AG
|15.04.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.03.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.26
|freenet Halten
|DZ BANK
|26.02.26
|freenet Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|freenet AG
|27,40
|-0,58%
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