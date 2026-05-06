Fresenius Aktie
WKN: 578560 / ISIN: DE0005785604
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06.05.2026 06:55:53
EQS-News: Fresenius invests in Avelios Medical and further expands its strategic partnership with SAP
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EQS-News: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Fresenius invests in Avelios Medical and further expands its strategic partnership with SAP
Fresenius, together with SAP, is investing in Avelios Medical, a company developing a next-generation, cloud-native hospital information system. This marks a further step forward in the strategic partnership between Fresenius and SAP announced in January this year. The objective of the collaboration is to build an open, interoperable, and AI-enabled digital healthcare ecosystem for Germany and Europe. To this end, Fresenius and its technology partner SAP are combining clinical expertise, technological capabilities, and innovative product development to create a new digital infrastructure for hospitals across Europe.
The strategic investment in Avelios Medical is a key building block of this ecosystem. Avelios Medical is developing a modular hospital information system that enables end-to-end digitalization of clinical and administrative processes and is based on open standards. The solution allows for sovereign data usage, high interoperability, and the responsible integration of AI applications. This creates a scalable platform that relieves care teams, harmonizes processes, and accelerates the adoption of innovation in clinical practice.
“We are bringing together what Germany and Europe need in healthcare: medical excellence, technological strength, and the sovereign use of digitalization and AI,” said Christian Pawlu, Chief Operating Officer of Fresenius Helios. “With our investment in Avelios Medical, we are taking another step in building a digital healthcare ecosystem—interoperable, reliable, and AI-ready.”
“We founded Avelios with the conviction that the future of healthcare lies in a data-driven, AI-native, and open health platform,” commented Christian Albrecht, Co-Founder and CEO of Avelios. “With SAP and Fresenius, we are bringing leading technological and clinical expertise to the table—and taking a decisive step toward an open ecosystem for the healthcare industry. This partnership validates our approach, our product, and our team.”
The close collaboration between Fresenius, SAP, and Avelios Medical supports the consistent, clinically driven development of the Avelios solution and accelerates its reliable scaling across the broader healthcare.
# # #
Fresenius (XFRA: FRE, OTCQX: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, clinical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450million peopleeach year. Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator, treating around 27million patientsannually.
With more than178,000employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6billion in revenue in 2025.
For more information, visitwww.fresenius.comand follow Fresenius on LinkedIn.
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11852
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch
General Partner: Fresenius Management SE
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11673
Management Board: Michael Sen (Chairman), Pierluigi Antonelli, Sara Hennicken, Robert Möller, Dr. Michael Moser
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch
Additional features:
File: 20260506_FSE_PressRelease_Avelios
06.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2485
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2488
|E-mail:
|ir-fre@fresenius.com
|Internet:
|www.fresenius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785604
|WKN:
|578560
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2322046
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2322046 06.05.2026 CET/CEST
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