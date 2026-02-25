EQS-News: Fresenius Supervisory Board extends ahead of schedule CEO Michael Sen’s contract by five years --- Christian Pawlu to join Management Board for Fresenius Helios effective July 1, 2026

EQS-News: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Fresenius Supervisory Board extends ahead of schedule CEO Michael Sen’s contract by five years --- Christian Pawlu to join Management Board for Fresenius Helios effective July 1, 2026



The Fresenius Supervisory Board has unanimously extended ahead of schedule the mandate of CEO Michael Sen (57) by five years. This will help to ensure continuity in the company’s leadership for the next phase in its #FutureFresenius strategy. His contract will now run until 2031.

Wolfgang Kirsch, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Fresenius, said: “Michael Sen has been instrumental in driving the company’s development with #FutureFresenius in the past three years. Today, Fresenius is more innovative and relevant – well positioned to leverage the significant opportunities in the healthcare industry. Michael Sen and his team have placed Fresenius on a growth path offering long-term profitability that benefits all stakeholders. We want to maintain this continuity. Both the Supervisory Board and I personally look forward to continuing our collaboration in the coming years.”

“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its trust and look forward to continuing to work with all Supervisory Board members, my management team, and our outstanding employees as well as our customers, partners, and shareholders. Over the past few years, we have made the company more innovative while remaining focused on delivering profitable growth. Today, Fresenius is more relevant than ever before. We want to continue this success story. In times of fundamental change shaped by rapid advances in new technologies such as AI and a transactional world order, we bear even greater responsibility as a leading global healthcare company. Now more than ever, our goal is to provide high-quality, reliable healthcare while making healthcare systems even more efficient and resilient,” adds Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius.

Dr. Christian Pawlu succeeds Robert Möller

The Fresenius Supervisory Board has also unanimously appointed Dr. Christian Pawlu (48) to the Fresenius Management Board, effective July 1, 2026. He will oversee the businesses of Fresenius Helios, which includes the two private hospital chains, Quirónsalud in Spain and Helios Kliniken in Germany. He will succeed Robert Möller (59) on the Management Board, who will establish the company’s Office of the Management in Berlin and Brussels.

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to sincerely thank Robert Möller for the excellent cooperation and successful leadership of Fresenius Helios in recent years. Through the formation of medical clusters and the focus on digitalization and excellent patient care, the two hospital chains are excellently positioned in Germany and Spain. I am therefore delighted that Robert Möller will continue to contribute his expertise to the company,” says Wolfgang Kirsch. He adds: “With Christian Pawlu, we have been able to acquire a physician and strategist with a broad international network for the Group’s Management Board. I am especially pleased that we could find an outstanding internal candidate who has already contributed significantly to the hospital business as Chief Operating Officer of Fresenius Helios. I wish Christian Pawlu a strong start in his new role.”

Michael Sen (57) has been CEO of Fresenius since October1, 2022. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the listed dialysis provider Fresenius Medical Care. In April 2021, Michael Sen was appointed CEO of Fresenius Kabi. Before joining Fresenius, he was a member of the Management Board at SiemensAG, responsible for the healthcare and energy business. He took Siemens Healthineers public during this time. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer at the energy group E.ON SE.

Dr. Christian Pawlu has been Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Helios in Germany since March 2025, and in September 2025 expanded his responsibilities as COO of Fresenius Helios including Helios in Germany and Quirónsalud in Spain. Prior to this, he served as Head of Corporate Development at Fresenius after joining Fresenius Kabi in Bad Homburg as Head of Corporate Development in April 2021. From 2022 to 2025, he was a member of the Supervisory Board of the Fresenius subsidiary mAbxience, based in Spain. In his early career, Christian Pawlu was a member of Sandoz Group AG’s Executive Board, CEO of a private high-tech start-up, and a partner at McKinsey & Company management consultancy.



Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Frankfurt/Xetra: FRE) is a global healthcare company headquartered in Bad Homburg v. d. Höhe, Germany. The Fresenius Group comprises the operating companies Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios as well as an investment in Fresenius Medical Care. With around 140 hospitals and countless outpatient facilities, Fresenius Helios is the leading private hospital operator in Germany and Spain. Fresenius Kabi’s product portfolio touches the lives of 450 million patients annually and includes a range of highly complex biopharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, medical technology, and intravenous generic drugs and fluids. Fresenius was established in 1912 by the Frankfurt pharmacist Dr. Eduard Fresenius. After his death, Else Kröner took over management of the company in 1952. She laid the foundations for a global enterprise that today pursues the goal of improving people’s health. The largest shareholder is the non-profit Else Kröner-Fresenius Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing medical research and supporting humanitarian projects.

