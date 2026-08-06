EQS-News: Fresenius transitions to registered shares – automatic conversion for shareholders

EQS-News: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/AGM/EGM

Fresenius transitions to registered shares – automatic conversion for shareholders



06.08.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





More direct and efficient communication with shareholders

Conversion to be handled automatically by custodian banks

New ISIN: DE000FRE5EN2; new WKN: FRE5EN

First trading day as registered shares: August 13, 2026

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will convert its ordinary bearer shares into registered shares, implementing a resolution approved at the 2026 Annual General Meeting. Shareholders do not need to take any action, as custodian banks will carry out the conversion automatically.

Registered shares will enable Fresenius to engage more directly and transparently with its shareholders. As required by law, the company will maintain a share register. The register contains the information required by law for the administration of registered shares and shareholder communication, including the shareholder's name, email address, and number of shares held.

For shareholders, the rights attached to their shares will remain unchanged. This applies in particular to dividend rights, voting rights, and the right to attend the Annual General Meeting. The custody of shares in shareholders' securities accounts and the payment of dividends through custodian banks will remain unchanged.

The conversion will be carried out on a one-for-one basis. The technical conversion in shareholders' securities accounts will take place after the close of trading on August 12, 2026. From August 13, 2026, Fresenius shares will be traded as registered shares. The new ISIN DE000FRE5EN2 and the new German Securities Identification Number (WKN) FRE5EN will then apply. The stock exchange ticker symbol FRE will remain unchanged. Fresenius registered shares will continue to be listed on the Frankfurt, Düsseldorf and Munich stock exchanges.

Further information on the conversion to registered shares is available to shareholders in the Annual General Meeting section and the FAQ section of the Fresenius website.



Press Contact:

Timo Lindemann

Group Communications

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

61352 Bad Homburg

Germany

M +491511 5515324

timo.lindemann@fresenius.com

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Fresenius (XFRA: FRE, OTC: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, clinical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450 million people each year. Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator, treating around 27 million patients annually.

With more than 178,000 employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in revenue in 2025.

For more information, visit www.fresenius.com and follow Fresenius on LinkedIn.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11852

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch

General Partner: Fresenius Management SE

Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11673

Management Board: Michael Sen (Chairman), Pierluigi Antonelli, Sara Hennicken, Dr. Michael Moser, Dr. Christian Pawlu

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch