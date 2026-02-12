EQS-News: Fresh Off IPO, Virtuix Is Taking Its "Peloton For Gamers" To Europe Following 138% Growth

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech

Fresh Off IPO, Virtuix Is Taking Its "Peloton For Gamers" To Europe Following 138% Growth



12.02.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - February 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), the developer of full-body virtual reality systems, is expanding into Europe, announcing the launch of its in-home gaming system Omni One in several markets, including Germany, the UK and France.

The move comes just weeks after Virtuix debuted on the Nasdaq and reported that revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2025, was up 138% year-over-year, driven by the gaming system that lets users immerse themselves and physically move around virtual worlds. Virtuix said the international expansion, which includes several EU countries, marks a major milestone for the company. After all, VR gaming is serious business in Europe, with the market projected to reach $30.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% between now and 2032.

“Europe has long been one of the most active PC gaming markets in the world, and expanding Omni One Core into the region is a natural next step for us,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Chief Executive Officer of Virtuix. “With strong demand, an established distribution partner and a growing community of PC VR gamers, we’re excited to bring Omni One to European players.”

Peloton Of Gaming

Often described as the “Peloton for Gamers,” Omni One is a 360-degree treadmill designed to give players a fully immersive experience, allowing them to physically move through any virtual world. Omni One features a specialized surface and vest-like harness that lets you walk, run, crouch and jump in 360 degrees without ever moving from the center.

The system replicates your real-world movements directly in the game, providing a level of physical freedom that traditional controllers can’t. As a bonus, users get a workout. It turns a sedentary pastime into a legitimate cardio workout without having to hit the gym. By having to physically walk, run and crouch to play the game, players are getting exercise, and in many cases, a lot of it. According to Virtuix, users can burn up to 700 calories per hour, with some customers losing more than 40 pounds in four months while playing their favorite games on Omni One.

Omni One leverages AI-driven 3D reconstruction techniques like Gaussian splatting to create photorealistic digital twins of the real world. The process of creating high-fidelity virtual environments used to take months. Now, thanks to AI-powered 3D reconstruction, this can be completed in mere hours. By capturing drone or other camera footage and uploading it into a computer, Virtuix can quickly generate a 1:1 digital replica of any area and create high-fidelity, navigable 3D worlds.

European customers can now place orders for Omni One, with shipments slated to start between April 13 and April 24, 2026. In the U.S., the product has an average customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, and in 2025, Omni One was recognized with the Auggie Award for Best VR Interaction Product, reports the company.

Targeting Explosive Growth

The launch of Omni One internationally is part of Virtuix’s expansion plan, fueled by its recent IPO and capital raise, which includes an $11 million investment from Chicago Venture Partners and a $50 million credit facility dependent on certain conditions. Virtuix had previously said proceeds for these capital raises will go to bankroll the sales and marketing of Omni One, and this announcement is further validation of the progress there. With production capacity in place to produce 3,000 units of Omni One per month, Virtuix said it has the potential to generate $100 million in annual revenue.

Virtuix’s European expansion is supported by a regional partnership with Unbound XR, a leading European online retailer of extended reality (XR) equipment. Unbound XR will manage local fulfillment and logistics across the EU and UK, ensuring a seamless customer experience from purchase through delivery, reported Virtuix.

Fresh off an IPO and with capital in the coffers, Virtuix is practicing what it preaches. It is expanding its reach and bringing its advanced in-home gaming system to the masses. To learn more about Virtuix and Omni One, click here.

