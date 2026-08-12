FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie
WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11
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12.08.2026 15:55:13
EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK acquires measurement and analysis specialist meterQ, expanding its technology portfolio for gas and hydrogen infrastructure
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EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
/ Key word(s): Takeover
FRIEDRICH VORWERK acquires measurement and analysis specialist meterQ, expanding its technology portfolio for gas and hydrogen infrastructure
Tostedt, 12 August 2026 – FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure, is systematically expanding its technology business: VORWERK Gas Technology GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Group, acquired the business operations of Meter-Q Solutions GmbH, based in Friedberg, Hesse, with effect from 1 August 2026. The site will be continued as an operating facility of VORWERK Gas Technology under the meterQ brand, and the highly qualified team will remain on board and available to customers and business partners as before. The purchase agreement is still subject to the condition precedent that the creditors' meeting of Meter-Q Solutions GmbH approves the sale of the business operations.
meterQ is one of only a few companies in Germany that command gas quality measurement in this breadth and depth. Since its foundation in 2014, the innovative company has developed, manufactured and serviced stationary and mobile measurement and analysis systems for natural gas, hydrogen and biogas – from storage facilities and transmission and distribution networks through to biogas plants. Its range of services spans design, installation, commissioning and verification as well as maintenance and accompanying engineering services. Today, systems from Friedberg are in operation at almost every German network operator – evidence of the technological quality and reliability that meterQ has stood for over more than a decade. The acquired business operations also include several technologically innovative patents. One example of meterQ's innovative strength is the MGCdirect gas chromatograph with its purpose-developed sampling probe: it returns surplus measuring gas directly into the gas pipeline without a separate bypass, reducing Natural Gas emissions significantly compared with conventional process gas chromatographs – while at the same time responding considerably faster to changes in gas quality.
As the gas networks are transformed, the precise measurement and analysis of gas quality is rapidly gaining importance: whether hydrogen is blended in, biomethane fed into the grid or entire sections of the network converted, the expansion and transformation of the energy infrastructure cannot be achieved without accurate measurement and analysis technology. This is precisely where meterQ's expertise comes in. It complements the gas and hydrogen technology know-how consolidated within VORWERK Gas Technology and interlocks directly with the Group's plant engineering and service activities, enabling synergies to be realised and joint growth potential to be tapped.
About VORWERK Gas Technology GmbH
VORWERK Gas Technology GmbH is where the FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group brings together its expertise in gas and hydrogen technology. As an innovative technology partner within the Group, the company develops and delivers plant and system solutions for the energy infrastructure of tomorrow.
About FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE, headquartered in Tostedt, Lower Saxony, is a leading provider of energy infrastructure in the fields of gas, electricity and hydrogen. For more than 60 years, the Group has been delivering demanding pipeline and plant construction projects, thereby making a substantial contribution to the transformation of the energy supply. With more than 2,400 employees at 15 locations, FRIEDRICH VORWERK covers the entire value chain from planning and construction through to service.
Contact Details
FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
Management Board
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Court of Registration
12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
|Harburger Straße 19
|21255 Tostedt
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
|Internet:
|www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255F11
|WKN:
|A255F1
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|LEI Code:
|529900NBM89YAM5ENI18
|EQS News ID:
|2381686
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381686 12.08.2026 CET/CEST
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|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.07.26
|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Hold
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|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy
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|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Hold
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|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.07.26
|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.07.26
|FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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