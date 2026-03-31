FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie

FRIEDRICH VORWERK für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.03.2026 08:00:04

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK confirms financial figures for the 2025 financial year, proposes a dividend of €1.10 per share and plans to continue its growth trajectory in 2026

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
FRIEDRICH VORWERK confirms financial figures for the 2025 financial year, proposes a dividend of €1.10 per share and plans to continue its growth trajectory in 2026

31.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIEDRICH VORWERK confirms financial figures for the 2025 financial year, proposes a dividend of €1.10 per share and plans to continue its growth trajectory in 2026

Tostedt, 31 March 2026 - FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications, confirms its preliminary key financial figures for the 2025 financial year in its annual report published today. According to the report, the company again concluded a record year with revenues of €704.3 million (previous year: €498.4 million) and EBITDA of €163.3 million (previous year: €80.5 million), which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 23.2%. Compared to the previous year, the margin increased by 7.0 percentage points (previous year: 16.2%). Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 2025 amounted to €279.7 million, exceeding the previous year’s figure of €176.6 million by €103.1 million. Net liquidity at the end of the year totalled €261.9 million (previous year: €154.3 million). Considering the excellent performance, a base dividend of €0.70 plus a special dividend of €0.40 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 1 June 2026.

The company’s order situation remains extremely positive in the context of advancing energy transition. As of 31 December 2025, order backlog amounts to €1,021.4 million (31 December 2024: €1,187.7 million), whilst new projects worth €538.1 million (previous year: €685.2 million) were recorded as order intake. The total project volume acquired, which also includes the proportionate joint venture order volumes, rose from €770.1 million in the previous year to €990.8 million. Based on the high-quality order backlog, the Management Board plans continuation of the growth trajectory for the financial year 2026 and expects revenue in the range of €730-780 million and EBITDA in the range of €160-180 million.

The full 2025 annual report is available at www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de.

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Tel +49 4182 - 29470
ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170


31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2300872

 
End of News EQS News Service

2300872  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FRIEDRICH VORWERK

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FRIEDRICH VORWERK

mehr Analysen
27.01.26 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.01.26 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.01.26 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.01.26 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
27.11.25 FRIEDRICH VORWERK Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FRIEDRICH VORWERK 72,50 2,84% FRIEDRICH VORWERK

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

29.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 13
29.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
28.03.26 KW 13: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
28.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Widersprüchliche Signale im Iran-Krieg: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX mit leichtem Plus -- Verluste an den Börsen in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind leichte Gewinne zu sehen. An den Börsen in Asien sind mehrheitlich rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen