EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK confirms financial figures for the 2025 financial year, proposes a dividend of €1.10 per share and plans to continue its growth trajectory in 2026

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

FRIEDRICH VORWERK confirms financial figures for the 2025 financial year, proposes a dividend of €1.10 per share and plans to continue its growth trajectory in 2026



31.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FRIEDRICH VORWERK confirms financial figures for the 2025 financial year, proposes a dividend of €1.10 per share and plans to continue its growth trajectory in 2026

Tostedt, 31 March 2026 - FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure solutions for gas, electricity and hydrogen applications, confirms its preliminary key financial figures for the 2025 financial year in its annual report published today. According to the report, the company again concluded a record year with revenues of €704.3 million (previous year: €498.4 million) and EBITDA of €163.3 million (previous year: €80.5 million), which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 23.2%. Compared to the previous year, the margin increased by 7.0 percentage points (previous year: 16.2%). Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 2025 amounted to €279.7 million, exceeding the previous year’s figure of €176.6 million by €103.1 million. Net liquidity at the end of the year totalled €261.9 million (previous year: €154.3 million). Considering the excellent performance, a base dividend of €0.70 plus a special dividend of €0.40 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on 1 June 2026.

The company’s order situation remains extremely positive in the context of advancing energy transition. As of 31 December 2025, order backlog amounts to €1,021.4 million (31 December 2024: €1,187.7 million), whilst new projects worth €538.1 million (previous year: €685.2 million) were recorded as order intake. The total project volume acquired, which also includes the proportionate joint venture order volumes, rose from €770.1 million in the previous year to €990.8 million. Based on the high-quality order backlog, the Management Board plans continuation of the growth trajectory for the financial year 2026 and expects revenue in the range of €730-780 million and EBITDA in the range of €160-180 million.

The full 2025 annual report is available at www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de.

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE

Harburger Straße 19

21255 Tostedt

Tel +49 4182 - 29470

ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de

www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

Management Board

Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)

Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170