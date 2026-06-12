FRIEDRICH VORWERK Aktie

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WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11

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12.06.2026 07:17:33

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK secures contract to provide welding services in Central Asia

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
FRIEDRICH VORWERK secures contract to provide welding services in Central Asia

12.06.2026 / 07:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIEDRICH VORWERK secures contract to provide welding services in Central Asia

Tostedt, June 12, 2026 – 5C-Tech GmbH, based in Tostedt, Lower Saxony, a subsidiary of Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE, has secured a major international contract: The company is supplying its highly automated PX-II pipeline welding technology for one of Central Asia’s most important energy infrastructure projects currently underway—the construction of the second line of the Beineu-Bozoy-Shymkent gas pipeline in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The pipeline is one of Kazakhstan’s most strategically important gas pipelines. The second line (BBS-2) will significantly increase the transport capacity of the approximately 1,450-kilometer-long system—from the current level of about 15 billion cubic meters of Natural Gas per year to up to 30 billion cubic meters. The project is considered key to ensuring supply security in the southern part of the country and for gas exports to China. The expansion is being driven forward as part of a strategic partnership between the state-owned gas company QazaqGaz and Qatari investors. In this challenging environment, 5C-Tech is contributing its core technology for the automated welding of large-diameter pipes. Over the course of approximately eight months, more than 28,000 weld joints with a pipe diameter of 42 inches are to be produced.

For 5C-Tech, the project underscores its commitment to providing next-generation solutions for pipeline construction. Following several successful applications of the welding technology on the Group's construction projects and its first international deployment in northern Iraq in 2025, Kazakhstan represents the next step in the company's international growth trajectory. At the heart of the solution is the company’s proprietary PX-II dual-torch technology. Unlike many traditional methods, 5C-Tech combines state-of-the-art sensor technology, advanced algorithms, and high computing power, enabling the devices to adjust all welding parameters in real time and fully automatically.

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Tel +49 4182 - 29470
ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170


12.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 2344676

 
End of News EQS News Service

2344676  12.06.2026 CET/CEST

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