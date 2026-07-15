EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK secures major contract as part of a joint venture (ARGE) to build the H2Coastlink 1 hydrogen pipeline from Emden to Leer

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

FRIEDRICH VORWERK secures major contract as part of a joint venture (ARGE) to build the H2Coastlink 1 hydrogen pipeline from Emden to Leer



15.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FRIEDRICH VORWERK secures major contract as part of a joint venture (ARGE) to build the H 2 Coastlink 1 hydrogen pipeline from Emden to Leer

Tostedt, 15 July 2026 – Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure, has secured a major contract to build the “H 2 Coastlink 1” hydrogen pipeline between Emden and Leer. The company is acting as part of a joint venture (ARGE), and the contract was awarded by EWE NETZ GmbH in its role as general contractor for the project sponsor and transmission system operator, GTG Nord GmbH. At the heart of the project is a high-pressure hydrogen pipeline roughly 24 km long with a nominal diameter of DN 400. This is complemented by a connecting line from the future electrolyser to the hydrogen feed-in facility in Emden, together with the links to the supra-regional hydrogen network in Leer. The contract is valued in the double-digit millions of euros, and preparatory work is set to begin as early as summer 2026. The pipeline is scheduled to be handed over to GTG Nord GmbH, ready for operation, in autumn 2027.

Planned by GTG Nord GmbH, the transmission system operator within the EWE Group, the pipeline will connect a 320 MW production plant that EWE Hydrogen GmbH is building in Emden-Borssum with the hydrogen infrastructure taking shape in Leer-Nord to the north-west. There, it will tie into Gasunie Deutschland’s “HyPerLink” hydrogen backbone and into GTG Nord GmbH’s gas transport pipeline. H 2 Coastlink 1 is one of several sub-projects actively backed by the German federal government’s IPCEI hydrogen programme and the State of Lower Saxony, and it forms part of Germany’s hydrogen core network – the grid linking the country’s key hydrogen sites, from major industrial hubs and storage facilities to power plants and import corridors. Around 90 crossings will be built along the route, with ecologically sensitive areas, watercourses and transport routes passed beneath using trenchless techniques such as horizontal directional drilling (HDD).

With many new hydrogen and power plant sites still to be connected to the existing grid, and with the roughly 9,000 km hydrogen core network now taking shape, network operators are planning a wide range of new-build and conversion projects that are moving quickly towards implementation. As an end-to-end service provider with a broad portfolio of services and technologies and decades of experience in the pipeline construction segment, FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects demand in this area to keep growing in the years ahead.

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE

Harburger Straße 19

21255 Tostedt

Tel +49 4182 - 29470

ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de

www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

Management Board

Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)

Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration

District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170