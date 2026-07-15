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WKN DE: A255F1 / ISIN: DE000A255F11

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15.07.2026 07:00:04

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK secures major contract as part of a joint venture (ARGE) to build the H2Coastlink 1 hydrogen pipeline from Emden to Leer

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
FRIEDRICH VORWERK secures major contract as part of a joint venture (ARGE) to build the H2Coastlink 1 hydrogen pipeline from Emden to Leer

15.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIEDRICH VORWERK secures major contract as part of a joint venture (ARGE) to build the H2Coastlink 1 hydrogen pipeline from Emden to Leer

Tostedt, 15 July 2026 – Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider of energy infrastructure, has secured a major contract to build the “H2Coastlink 1” hydrogen pipeline between Emden and Leer. The company is acting as part of a joint venture (ARGE), and the contract was awarded by EWE NETZ GmbH in its role as general contractor for the project sponsor and transmission system operator, GTG Nord GmbH. At the heart of the project is a high-pressure hydrogen pipeline roughly 24 km long with a nominal diameter of DN 400. This is complemented by a connecting line from the future electrolyser to the hydrogen feed-in facility in Emden, together with the links to the supra-regional hydrogen network in Leer. The contract is valued in the double-digit millions of euros, and preparatory work is set to begin as early as summer 2026. The pipeline is scheduled to be handed over to GTG Nord GmbH, ready for operation, in autumn 2027.

Planned by GTG Nord GmbH, the transmission system operator within the EWE Group, the pipeline will connect a 320 MW production plant that EWE Hydrogen GmbH is building in Emden-Borssum with the hydrogen infrastructure taking shape in Leer-Nord to the north-west. There, it will tie into Gasunie Deutschland’s “HyPerLink” hydrogen backbone and into GTG Nord GmbH’s gas transport pipeline. H2Coastlink 1 is one of several sub-projects actively backed by the German federal government’s IPCEI hydrogen programme and the State of Lower Saxony, and it forms part of Germany’s hydrogen core network – the grid linking the country’s key hydrogen sites, from major industrial hubs and storage facilities to power plants and import corridors. Around 90 crossings will be built along the route, with ecologically sensitive areas, watercourses and transport routes passed beneath using trenchless techniques such as horizontal directional drilling (HDD).

With many new hydrogen and power plant sites still to be connected to the existing grid, and with the roughly 9,000 km hydrogen core network now taking shape, network operators are planning a wide range of new-build and conversion projects that are moving quickly towards implementation. As an end-to-end service provider with a broad portfolio of services and technologies and decades of experience in the pipeline construction segment, FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects demand in this area to keep growing in the years ahead.

 

Contact Details

FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Tel +49 4182 - 29470
ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de

Management Board
Torben Kleinfeldt (CEO)
Tim Hameister

Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
District Court of Tostedt, registration number: HRB 208170


15.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE
Harburger Straße 19
21255 Tostedt
Germany
E-mail: ir@friedrich-vorwerk.de
Internet: www.friedrich-vorwerk-group.de
ISIN: DE000A255F11
WKN: A255F1
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
LEI Code: 529900NBM89YAM5ENI18
EQS News ID: 2365724

 
End of News EQS News Service

2365724  15.07.2026 CET/CEST

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