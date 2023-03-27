EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of the land cable connection in the offshore grid connection project BorWin6

EQS-News: FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins contract for the realization of the land cable connection in the offshore grid connection project BorWin6

Tostedt, 27 March 2023 Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider in the field of energy infrastructure, wins the contract for the realization of the underground land cable connection in the offshore grid connection project BorWin6 with its subsidiary Bohlen & Doyen. The project order awarded by the cable manufacturer Nexans covers the entire, approximately 45 km long, onshore section from the landing point in Büsum, Schleswig-Holstein, to the future converter station in Büttel. The total volume of the order for FRIEDRICH VORWERK is in the mid two-digit million range.

The offshore grid connection system BorWin6 planned by the transmission system operator TenneT forms an important measure of the German energy transition. The 235 km long and 980 MW strong direct current cable connection transports green electricity from the offshore wind farms in the North Sea to the German mainland and thus enables it to be fed into the existing high voltage grid. Due to various dyke and watercourse crossings as well as sensitive ecosystems along the onshore route, around 30 % of the 45 km long underground cable will be realized using the latest trenchless horizontal directional drilling (HDD) technology. Thanks to its market-leading position in Germany in the onshore realization of offshore cable connections and its decades of experience in the field of environmentally-friendly HD drilling, Bohlen & Doyen offers all services from a single source and was thus able to convince Nexans, the cable manufacturer commissioned by TenneT, in the award procedure. After the complex planning and approval phase, the onshore cable laying is to be realized from 2025. Commissioning of the grid connection system is scheduled for 2027.

Against the background of the new federal government's comprehensive electrification plans for transport, industry and buildings, electricity consumption is expected to double by 2045. At the same time, renewable energies are being massively expanded to compensate for the ongoing nuclear and coal phase-out. In order to prepare the already heavily overloaded transmission grid for this change, the German electricity infrastructure is facing an unprecedented investment program. Due to its broad performance and technology portfolio as well as decades of experience in power cable construction, FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects demand in this area to grow strongly in the future.

