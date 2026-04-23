EQS-News: FRIWO is consistently pursuing its strategic realignment in 2026, with a focus on innovation and internationalization

EQS-News: FRIWO AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

FRIWO is consistently pursuing its strategic realignment in 2026, with a focus on innovation and internationalization



23.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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FRIWO is consistently pursuing its strategic realignment in 2026, with a focus on innovation and internationalization

Group revenue of 77.4 million euros and a slightly positive reported EBIT

Earnings after tax of 13.9 million euros thanks to transaction-related proceeds from disposals

Strong balance sheet following successful financial restructuring: Equity ratio at 35.6%

Outlook for 2026: Key decisions laid the groundwork for targeted profitable medium-term growth – uncertainties regarding the impact of the Middle East crisis

Ostbevern, April 23, 2026 – FRIWO – an international provider of power supplies and charging technology – has confirmed the preliminary figures it announced on March 25, 2026, following the release of audited financial results. Group revenue amounted to 77.4 million euros (2024: 93.0 million euros). Nevertheless, operating profit improved from 12.0 million euros to 13.7 million euros, thanks to a significant reduction in production costs, efficiency gains throughout the entire value chain, and an improved product mix. Despite negative one-off effects, EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) turned around from -3.6 million euros to 0.1 million euros. Since the disposal of the E-Drives business, including the minority interests in the joint venture in India and the DIN rail business, generated a profit after tax of 19.0 million euros, earnings after taxes of 13.9 million euros were significantly higher than in the previous year (-6.2 million euros). Earnings per share rose accordingly from -0.73 euros to 1.63 euros. As of December 31, 2025, new order intake stood at a solid 76.1 million euros and the order backlog at 32.1 million euros, following new order intake of 86.5 million euros and an order backlog of 43.7 million euros in 2024.

Given the challenging operating environment, growth is expected to be modest to stable in 2026. However, the Management Board remains optimistic about the years leading up to 2030. To this end, further key strategic decisions will be made this year to achieve the targeted profitable growth.

“Thanks to last year’s financial consolidation, the completion of our portfolio restructuring, and our high cost flexibility, FRIWO is well-positioned to successfully counter the expected negative effects of the Middle East crisis. We therefore expect comparable revenue growth and another positive operating result in 2026,” comments Ina Klassen, member of the Management Board of FRIWO AG. Her fellow board member Dominik Woeffen adds: “Since taking office in early 2025, we have consistently restructured FRIWO, focusing primarily on our strong innovative capabilities. As a result, we expect significant positive market launches and customer gains starting in the second half of the year. This keeps us on our communicated medium-term course, and we continue to aim for sustainable profitable growth through 2030.”

Equity ratio jumps to 35.6%

Thanks to total transaction proceeds of 28.9 million euros, FRIWO’s net debt was significantly reduced from 26.0 million euros to just 1.9 million euros. As a result of this and thanks to the portfolio sales, FRIWO AG’s total assets as of December 31, 2025, decreased significantly from 63.7 million euros at the end of 2024 to 42.4 million euros. The aforementioned positive cash inflows caused equity to rise significantly to 15.1 million euros (end of 2024: 3.3 million euros) and the corresponding equity ratio to 35.6% (end of 2024: 5.3%). Following the Group’s financial restructuring, FRIWO now has a sound financial and balance sheet foundation to further develop the Group into a sustainably profitable technology company.

The number of employees continued to decline to 866 by the end of the year (end of 2024: 1,206); approximately 90% of them continue to work at the Vietnamese locations.

Outlook for 2026: Significant improvements planned for the second half of the year

Assuming that the Middle East crisis will have a limited impact on the global economy and cost trends, the Management Board expects Group revenue for the current fiscal year 2026 to range between 67 and 77 million euros. Due to the currently ongoing uncertainties regarding material availability, noticeable adjustments to purchase and selling prices may occur. In addition, when comparing year on year, it should be taken into account that in the previous year revenues from discontinued business activities were still included up until the completion of the respective transactions (14.4 million euros). On a comparable basis, FRIWO therefore expects revenue growth. This is primarily driven by new customer projects and the launch of new standard products. Similar to the reporting year, a slightly positive figure is expected for consolidated EBIT adjusted for special items. The key factors here are a further optimized cost base and the ability to respond effectively to the cost increases already emerging in the energy, materials, and logistics sectors as a result of the Middle East conflict. This includes, in particular, the ongoing reduction of fixed costs and material overheads across all business segments, which has already contributed significantly to improved earnings in the past fiscal year.

For the coming years through 2030, FRIWO continues to aim for sustainable profitable growth, subject to the timely stabilization of the geopolitical environment. Thanks to positive effects from the market launch of innovative products, the expansion of the product portfolio, and the planned internationalization, consolidated revenue is expected to grow by an average of up to ten percent per year. The EBIT margin is expected to rise to over five percent based on an improved product mix and sustained high cost efficiency.

FRIWO will present details of its annual financial results during a conference call today starting at 11 a.m. You can register for the call using the link below: https://www.appairtime.com/event/bcb45d4a-dd79-4613-9c23-0e58ff0bc5a2

Further information about the company can be found on the investor relations pages of FRIWO at: www.friwo.com/en/about/investor-relations/

Contact investor relations and media

FRIWO AG

Vivian Hage

+49 (0) 2532 81 0

ir@friwo.com



Peter Dietz

+49 (0) 69 97 12 47 33

dietz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de