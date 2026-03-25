FRIWO Aktie

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WKN: 620110 / ISIN: DE0006201106

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25.03.2026 08:30:14

EQS-News: FRIWO meets its targets 2025 and achieves a significant improvement in earnings as well as a strengthened financial position

EQS-News: FRIWO AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
FRIWO meets its targets 2025 and achieves a significant improvement in earnings as well as a strengthened financial position

25.03.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRIWO meets its targets 2025 and achieves a significant improvement in earnings as well as a strengthened financial position

  • Group revenue in 2025 of 77.4 million euros within the target range
  • Adjusted comparable EBIT exceeds the company’s own forecast and achieves a clearly positive figure
  • Financial restructuring following portfolio reorganisation completed; equity ratio jumps to over 30% (previous year: 5.3%)
  • Further development into a sustainably profitable and growing technology group

Ostbevern, March 25, 2026 – FRIWO – an international product and system provider of power supplies and charging technology – has achieved its annual targets for the 2025 financial year, based on preliminary, as yet unaudited figures. Group turnover for the reporting year stood at 77.4 million euros, within the planned target range of 75 to 85 million euros and, as expected, significantly below the previous year’s figure of 93.0 million euros. It should be noted that in 2025, revenue was reduced by the application of the accounting standards for revenue recognition (IFRS 15) as well as negative currency effects. The Industrial Applications and Medical & Healthcare business segments performed well. Gross profit improved thanks to a significant reduction in manufacturing costs, noticeable efficiency gains across the entire value chain, and a more favorable product mix. EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) developed as forecast, moving from a loss in previous years to a profit. Thanks to one-off effects from the disposal of the minority interests in the joint venture in India and from the sale of the DIN rail business, a positive figure in the low double-digit million euro range was achieved in the consolidated result.

“2025 was a year of transformation for FRIWO and a successful financial year, both strategically and economically. It was marked by a comprehensive and successfully completed portfolio restructuring, which has significantly streamlined our structures and made us more competitive. This already led to a turnaround into profitability in terms of EBIT in 2025,” comments Dominik Woeffen, CEO of FRIWO AG. His fellow board member Ina Klassen adds: “We are proud that we have financially restructured our company and are once again reporting a rock-solid balance sheet with an equity ratio of over 30%. On this basis, we will develop FRIWO into a sustainably profitable and growing technology group.”

The number of employees continued to decline to just 866 by the end of the year (end of 2024: 1,206); approximately 90% of them continue to work at the Vietnamese locations.

FRIWO will publish its audited annual financial statements, annual report, and forecast for the new financial year 2026 on April 23, 2026. The Management Board will present details on these in a conference call.

Further information about the company can be found on the investor relations pages of

FRIWO at: www.friwo.com/en/about/investor-relations/

 

Contact investor relations and media

FRIWO AG

Vivian Hage                 Peter Dietz

+49 (0) 2532 81 0        +49 (0) 69 97 12 47 33

ir@friwo.com               dietz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de

 

 

About FRIWO:

FRIWO AG, listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and headquartered in Ostbevern/Westphalia, is an international manufacturer of technically leading chargers and power supplies. FRIWO offers a whole range of applications with customized systems from a single source. Founded in 1971, the company has evolved from a supplier of power supply products to a full-range provider of sophisticated and customized solutions in the five business segments E-Mobility, Transportation & Logistics, Medical & Healthcare Solutions, Industrial Applications, Specialized Tools & Equipment and Lifestyle Solutions. Today, the product portfolio includes not only high-quality power supply solutions, but also battery charging solutions for a wide range of applications. With modern development centres, production facilities and sales locations in Europe, Asia and the USA, FRIWO is present in all the world’s major markets. FRIWO’s most important customers are leading brands in their respective markets and rely on FRIWO products to provide their customers with the highest quality. The main shareholder of FRIWO AG is a subsidiary of VTC GmbH & Co. KG, Munich. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.friwo.com.


25.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FRIWO AG
Von-Liebig-Straße 11
48346 Ostbevern
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2532 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)2532 81-129
E-mail: ir@friwo.com
Internet: www.friwo.com/de/about/investor-relations/
ISIN: DE0006201106
WKN: 620110
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2296924

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296924  25.03.2026 CET/CEST

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