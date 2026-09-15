EQS-News: FRIWO shares listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-News: FRIWO AG / Key word(s): Delisting

FRIWO shares listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



15.09.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FRIWO shares listed on the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Capital market presence to be structured more cost-effectively in the future

Ostbevern, September 15, 2026 – The Management Board of FRIWO AG (ISIN DE0006201106) – an international provider of power supplies and charging technology – has, as previously announced on July 31, 2026, filed an application to delist its shares from the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, and the Tradegate Berlin Stock Exchange, and at the same time applied for the inclusion of FRIWO shares in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

This application was approved: As of today, FRIWO shares are being traded on the Scale segment. Listings on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the other trading venues mentioned are discontinued effective today.

The change in market segment is intended to reduce the ongoing costs and administrative requirements associated with the stock market listing. At the same time, FRIWO will remain in a qualified market segment and continue to offer investors regulated access to the capital markets and consistently high levels of transparency.

Further information about the company can be found on FRIWO’s investor relations pages at: www.friwo.com/en/about/investor-relations/

Contact investor relations and media

FRIWO AG

Vivian Hage

+49 (0) 2532 81 0

ir@friwo.com

Peter Dietz

+49 (0) 69 97 12 47 33

dietz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de