EQS-News: From FDA Clearance To The Launch Of A Consumer Line, Jupiter Neurosciences Hit Milestones In 2025; More On The Horizon

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Science

From FDA Clearance To The Launch Of A Consumer Line, Jupiter Neurosciences Hit Milestones In 2025; More On The Horizon



16.12.2025 / 16:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





By Meg Flippin Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - December 16, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Jupiter Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS), the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL, an enhanced orally administered resveratrol formulation known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, is ending the year on a high note hitting several milestones in its first year as a public company.

From receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate a phase 2a clinical trial of JOTROL to launching Nugevia, its direct-to-consumer longevity product line aimed at improving mitochondrial support, mental clarity and "beauty from within,” Jupiter Neurosciences is riding high as we end 2025.

“Today, we are not simply a clinical-stage biotechnology company - we are a neuroscience-driven longevity company with two powerful value creation engines, both rooted in the same breakthrough science,” Jupiter Neurosciences in Chairman and CEO Christer Rosen wrote in an end-of-year letter to shareholders. “With the advancement of our JOTROL pharmaceutical platform and the commercial launch of our Nugevia consumer product line, Jupiter is entering 2026 with momentum, clarity, and the infrastructure to accelerate toward meaningful clinical data, revenue growth, and long-term profitability.”

JOTROL Gets The Nod From The FDA

Take advancements in JOTROL, which is its developmental drug designed and intended to deliver therapeutically relevant, safe levels of resveratrol for starters. Jupiter said the FDA clearance marks a “significant regulatory milestone,” enabling it to begin enrollment in its exploratory phase 2a trial, which is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of JOTROL in patients with Parkinson’s. Secondary and exploratory endpoints will assess the pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics of the drug.

It's a big deal given Parkinson’s impacts more than 10 million people globally and over 1 million in the U.S. alone. According to Jupiter, the global Parkinson’s therapeutics market is projected to exceed $14 billion by 2030. JOTROL is aimed at improving the symptoms of Parkinson’s, which include tremors, muscle stiffness and balance issues.

Bringing It To The Consumer

Then there’s the launch of Nugevia, which is Jupiter’s consumer push, that leverages its work with JOTROL and is designed to bring in revenue while the company develops its drugs. At the center of this consumer push, and what Jupiter expects to account for about 60% of the revenue is Nugevia MND, which is a scientifically formulated supplement designed to protect and enhance cognitive function and support overall brain health. The other two supplements–GLO and PWR–are focused on skin and mitochondrial health. Jupiter said all three are aimed at the supplement market which is targeted to exceed $8 trillion by 2030.

The company thinks it has an edge because its supplements feature what it says is precision-engineered "intelligent stacking" of synergistic compounds designed to enhance cellular resilience, support blood-brain barrier delivery and promote system-wide optimization. It also has the clinical data to back up its claims and the support of well-known people who are using the company’s supplements, including golfer great Annika Sörenstam, NBA legend Chris Webber, scientist Charbel Moussa and biohacker Jean Fallacar.

All of this progress hasn’t been lost on investors, specifically Yorkville Advisors, which is providing Jupiter with access to up to $20 million in capital to support its Phase 2 Parkinson’s trial and accelerate Nugevia’s commercial expansion. Jupiter said the financing is structured in a way that allows it to tap the money only when it needs it. The initial pre-paid advance provided immediate capital at a fixed conversion price of $1.50, which the company said demonstrates confidence in Jupiter’s long-term structure.

Next Year And Beyond

Looking out to the new year, Rosen said Jupiter is positioned to hit even more milestones including the launch and enrollment of the Phase 2a Parkinson’s trial, with initial biomarker insights anticipated as the study progresses. Plus it will be the first full year of Nugevia revenue, with subscription growth driving what the company hopes is predictable, high-margin cash flow.

Jupiter is also aiming to expand its global distribution, licensing, and longevity partnerships, with an eye toward growing its footprint in Asia and positioning itself for future profitability.

On top of all that, Jupiter plans to accelerate research on the effects JOTROL in conjunction with GLP-1s can have on metabolic inflammation, which is a chronic state of systemic inflammation caused by excess body fat. That could be a potentially big market for Jupiter if it panned out.

“We just had a call with an experienced strategist that immediately called JOTROL the natural GLP-1, without the GLP-1 side effects, due to its multi-functional mechanisms,” said Rosen. “Earlier it has been a negative when you have a product with multiple effects while the GLP-1 has turned this thinking around.”

With its first year as a public company under its belt and more milestones on the horizon in the new year, Jupiter Neurosciences has a lot to celebrate as we ring in 2026.

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga