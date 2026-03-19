Kontron Aktie

Kontron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

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19.03.2026 14:16:44

EQS-News: From Kontron's point of view, current price distortions have no basis in Kontron's operating performance

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Statement
From Kontron's point of view, current price distortions have no basis in Kontron's operating performance

19.03.2026 / 14:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Linz, March 19, 2026 - From the management's point of view, the current share price distortions have no basis in Kontron's operating performance. The publication of the annual report is still planned for March 26, 2026.

In view of geopolitical tensions and volatility in the share price development, Kontron AG is examining measures to benefit from the attractive price level of the Kontron share. In particular, the adoption of a share buyback program will be evaluated in the short term within the scope of the legal possibilities.

 

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About Kontron 

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange. 

 

Media Contacts

Alexandra Kentros
Kontron AG - Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81
group-pr@kontron.com		 Leon-Philipp Kleiss
Kontron AG – Investor Relations
Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153
ir@kontron.com
 
 

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron Europe GmbH. All other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks or copyrights by their respective owners and are recognized. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Subject to change without notice. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.


19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0
E-mail: ir@kontron.com
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
WKN: A0X9EJ
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2294570

 
End of News EQS News Service

2294570  19.03.2026 CET/CEST

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