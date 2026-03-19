EQS-News: From Kontron's point of view, current price distortions have no basis in Kontron's operating performance

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Statement

From Kontron's point of view, current price distortions have no basis in Kontron's operating performance



19.03.2026 / 14:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linz, March 19, 2026 - From the management's point of view, the current share price distortions have no basis in Kontron's operating performance. The publication of the annual report is still planned for March 26, 2026.

In view of geopolitical tensions and volatility in the share price development, Kontron AG is examining measures to benefit from the attractive price level of the Kontron share. In particular, the adoption of a share buyback program will be evaluated in the short term within the scope of the legal possibilities.

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About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron has around 7,000 employees in over 20 countries worldwide and is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange.

Media Contacts

Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG - Communications

Tel: +49 (0) 151 151 938 81

group-pr@kontron.com Leon-Philipp Kleiss

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153

ir@kontron.com





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