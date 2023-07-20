|
20.07.2023 12:01:18
EQS-News: FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Eighth Consecutive Year
|
EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Eighth Consecutive Year
Woking, UK, July 20, 2023 Linde (NYSE: LIN) announced today that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the eighth consecutive year.
The FTSE4Good Index Series is a tool for investors seeking to invest in companies that demonstrate strong sustainability practices. It is overseen by an independent external committee comprising experts within the investment community, business, NGOs, unions and academia. Inclusion in the FTSE4Good is based on rigorous analysis of each company against strict criteria, which are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
"An unwavering commitment to sustainability is integral to Lindes long-term success, said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. We are honored that our performance has been recognized and are proud of our continued constituency in FTSE4Good.
Lindes products, technologies and services helped its customers to avoid more than 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022 - equal to the annual emissions from 20 million passenger cars, and more than double Lindes own global emissions. Lindes sustainability targets include 35% absolute emissions reduction by 2035 and climate neutrality by 2050. Linde is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact.
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.
The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com
20.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|NYSE
|EQS News ID:
|1683753
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1683753 20.07.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten
|
20.07.23
|EQS-News: FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Eighth Consecutive Year (EQS Group)
|
18.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Linde-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Linde eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.23
|EQS-News: Linde Signs Landmark Renewable Energy Agreements in Brazil (EQS Group)
|
12.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Linde stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.07.23
|EQS-News: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen
|23.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.02.23
|Linde Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.02.23
|Linde Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|19.01.23
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|27.10.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|25.10.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|18.10.22
|Linde Reduce
|Baader Bank
|02.11.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.10.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|03.08.21
|Linde Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Linde plc
|345,65
|1,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.