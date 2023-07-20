20.07.2023 12:01:18

EQS-News: FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Eighth Consecutive Year

EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability
FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Eighth Consecutive Year

20.07.2023 / 12:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FTSE4Good Index Includes Linde for Eighth Consecutive Year

Woking, UK, July 20, 2023 Linde (NYSE: LIN) announced today that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the eighth consecutive year.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is a tool for investors seeking to invest in companies that demonstrate strong sustainability practices. It is overseen by an independent external committee comprising experts within the investment community, business, NGOs, unions and academia. Inclusion in the FTSE4Good is based on rigorous analysis of each company against strict criteria, which are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

"An unwavering commitment to sustainability is integral to Lindes long-term success, said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. We are honored that our performance has been recognized and are proud of our continued constituency in FTSE4Good.

Lindes products, technologies and services helped its customers to avoid more than 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2022 - equal to the annual emissions from 20 million passenger cars, and more than double Lindes own global emissions. Lindes sustainability targets include 35% absolute emissions reduction by 2035 and climate neutrality by 2050. Linde is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact.

 

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

 
Contacts:
 		  
 
Investor Relations 
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com
 		 Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
 

 


20.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
Forge, 43 Church Street West
GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
United Kingdom
Phone: +1-203-837-2210
E-mail: Investor_Relations@Linde.com
Internet: www.linde.com
ISIN: IE000S9YS762
Listed: NYSE
EQS News ID: 1683753

 
End of News EQS News Service

1683753  20.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1683753&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Linde plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Linde plcmehr Analysen

23.02.23 Linde Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
14.02.23 Linde Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.02.23 Linde Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.02.23 Linde Kaufen DZ BANK
08.02.23 Linde Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Linde plc 345,65 1,29% Linde plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen