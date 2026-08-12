FUCHS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64
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12.08.2026 10:00:04
EQS-News: FUCHS announces grand opening of Americas Technology Center in Massachusetts
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EQS-News: FUCHS SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FUCHS announces grand opening of Americas Technology Center in Massachusetts
Mannheim/Germany, August 12, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, opened its new Americas Technology Center in Taunton, Massachusetts, on August 10, 2026. The Technology Center serves as a hub for research, development, and technical support, with a focus on advanced lubrication and specialty solutions across the Americas. The 55,000 square-foot R&D facility represents a significant investment in customer collaboration through application-driven innovation, and manufacturing competitiveness in the region.
“Our customers are under constant pressure to improve performance, increase efficiency, and stay ahead of change,” said Megan O’Meara, President and CEO of FUCHS Lubricants Co. “This Technology Center allows us to work more closely with them, apply our expertise to their unique challenges, and help them develop solutions that drive results. Ultimately, our goal is simple: to help our customers win.”
As part of FUCHS’ global innovation network, the Taunton facility will connect local expertise with scientists, engineers and customer-facing teams worldwide. It will accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative lubrication solutions while strengthening customer collaboration across the Americas. “More than a facility, this Technology Center is a strategic extension of our global R&D network and an integral part of our FUCHS100 strategy. It enables us to combine knowledge from across the world to accelerate innovation, and deliver meaningful value for our customers,” remarked Dr. Timo Reister, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at FUCHS SE.
The FUCHS Americas Technology Center will support the development of lubrication solutions for a wide range of demanding industrial applications and future-oriented technologies, ranging from high-load industrial gearboxes and metalworking operations to semiconductor chip manufacturing and space exploration applications. “Innovation is built on the ability to understand complex challenges, generate new knowledge, and validate solutions with scientific precision,” commented Mathieu Boulandet, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Technology Officer of FUCHS SE.
FUCHS SE
The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
About FUCHS
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Picture: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=233d0f1ec83d3646f40e12e8fb134fc2
Subtitle: Americas Technology Center, Taunton
12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98
|EQS News ID:
|2381082
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2381082 12.08.2026 CET/CEST
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12.08.26
|EQS-News: FUCHS announces grand opening of Americas Technology Center in Massachusetts (EQS Group)
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12.08.26
|EQS-News: FUCHS eröffnet „Americas Technology Center“ in Massachusetts (EQS Group)
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|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.26
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|23.07.26
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|DZ BANK
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|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.26
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|23.07.26
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|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.25
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