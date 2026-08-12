EQS-News: FUCHS announces grand opening of Americas Technology Center in Massachusetts

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FUCHS announces grand opening of Americas Technology Center in Massachusetts (news with additional features)



12.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

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FUCHS announces grand opening of Americas Technology Center in Massachusetts

Mannheim/Germany, August 12, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, opened its new Americas Technology Center in Taunton, Massachusetts, on August 10, 2026. The Technology Center serves as a hub for research, development, and technical support, with a focus on advanced lubrication and specialty solutions across the Americas. The 55,000 square-foot R&D facility represents a significant investment in customer collaboration through application-driven innovation, and manufacturing competitiveness in the region.

“Our customers are under constant pressure to improve performance, increase efficiency, and stay ahead of change,” said Megan O’Meara, President and CEO of FUCHS Lubricants Co. “This Technology Center allows us to work more closely with them, apply our expertise to their unique challenges, and help them develop solutions that drive results. Ultimately, our goal is simple: to help our customers win.”

As part of FUCHS’ global innovation network, the Taunton facility will connect local expertise with scientists, engineers and customer-facing teams worldwide. It will accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative lubrication solutions while strengthening customer collaboration across the Americas. “More than a facility, this Technology Center is a strategic extension of our global R&D network and an integral part of our FUCHS100 strategy. It enables us to combine knowledge from across the world to accelerate innovation, and deliver meaningful value for our customers,” remarked Dr. Timo Reister, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at FUCHS SE.

The FUCHS Americas Technology Center will support the development of lubrication solutions for a wide range of demanding industrial applications and future-oriented technologies, ranging from high-load industrial gearboxes and metalworking operations to semiconductor chip manufacturing and space exploration applications. “Innovation is built on the ability to understand complex challenges, generate new knowledge, and validate solutions with scientific precision,” commented Mathieu Boulandet, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Technology Officer of FUCHS SE.

FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Telefon +49 621 3802-1104

E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

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About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's almost 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.