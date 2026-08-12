FUCHS Aktie

FUCHS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.08.2026 10:00:04

EQS-News: FUCHS announces grand opening of Americas Technology Center in Massachusetts

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FUCHS announces grand opening of Americas Technology Center in Massachusetts (news with additional features)

12.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS announces grand opening of Americas Technology Center in Massachusetts

Mannheim/Germany, August 12, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, opened its new Americas Technology Center in Taunton, Massachusetts, on August 10, 2026. The Technology Center serves as a hub for research, development, and technical support, with a focus on advanced lubrication and specialty solutions across the Americas. The 55,000 square-foot R&D facility represents a significant investment in customer collaboration through application-driven innovation, and manufacturing competitiveness in the region.

“Our customers are under constant pressure to improve performance, increase efficiency, and stay ahead of change,” said Megan O’Meara, President and CEO of FUCHS Lubricants Co. “This Technology Center allows us to work more closely with them, apply our expertise to their unique challenges, and help them develop solutions that drive results. Ultimately, our goal is simple: to help our customers win.”

As part of FUCHS’ global innovation network, the Taunton facility will connect local expertise with scientists, engineers and customer-facing teams worldwide. It will accelerate the development and commercialization of innovative lubrication solutions while strengthening customer collaboration across the Americas. “More than a facility, this Technology Center is a strategic extension of our global R&D network and an integral part of our FUCHS100 strategy. It enables us to combine knowledge from across the world to accelerate innovation, and deliver meaningful value for our customers,” remarked Dr. Timo Reister, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at FUCHS SE.

The FUCHS Americas Technology Center will support the development of lubrication solutions for a wide range of demanding industrial applications and future-oriented technologies, ranging from high-load industrial gearboxes and metalworking operations to semiconductor chip manufacturing and space exploration applications. “Innovation is built on the ability to understand complex challenges, generate new knowledge, and validate solutions with scientific precision,” commented Mathieu Boulandet, Member of the Executive Board and Chief Technology Officer of FUCHS SE.

FUCHS SE
Public Relations
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Telefon +49 621 3802-1104
E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com 

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's almost 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.

Additional features:

Picture: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=233d0f1ec83d3646f40e12e8fb134fc2
Subtitle: Americas Technology Center, Taunton

12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
WKN: A3E5D6, A3E5D5
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98
EQS News ID: 2381082

 
End of News EQS News Service

2381082  12.08.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZ

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu FUCHS SE VZ

mehr Analysen
07.08.26 FUCHS Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
03.08.26 FUCHS Buy Deutsche Bank AG
31.07.26 FUCHS Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.07.26 FUCHS Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.07.26 FUCHS Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FUCHS SE VZ 39,56 -0,95% FUCHS SE VZ

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX geht nach Rekord schwächer in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte zu Verlusten. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen