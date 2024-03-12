EQS-News: FUCHS concludes financial year 2023 with new record highs

|
FUCHS concludes financial year 2023 with new record highs
FUCHS concludes financial year 2023 with new record highs
FUCHS at a glance
„2023 was a very successful year for FUCHS, with new record highs for sales revenues, EBIT and free cash flow. With a rise in sales revenues of 4% to EUR 3,541 million and an EBIT increase of 13% to EUR 413 million, we achieved a significant milestone regarding our FUCHS2025 target. While the previous two years were marked by extraordinary increases in raw material costs and considerable availability problems, raw material markets normalized in the past year. This eliminated the ripple effect of Inflation of prices and allowed us to concentrate fully on business development again. In particular the Europe region performed very well. North America achieved double-digit growth in local currency. In China, the market recovered in the second half of the year. With the construction of a new plant in Vietnam, the path is set for expansion in another Asian growth market. Free cash flow before acquisitions was EUR 465 million in 2023. This high figure must be seen in the context of the two previous years, which were marked by inflation-related funds tied up. In view of the extremely positive cash flow development, the Executive Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, decided in December 2023 to expand and extend the share buyback program, which began in 2022. A total of up to 8 million shares with a total price of up to EUR 280 million are to be acquired. At the same time, we are proposing the 22nd dividend increase in a row.
Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS SE
Business development in the regions
In the past financial year, FUCHS was able to increase sales revenues in all regions. While the regions EMEA as well as North and South America were able to increase EBIT, the region Asia-Pacific saw a slight decline.
22nd consecutive increase in dividend
For 2023 again, FUCHS proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend increase by 4%, to EUR 1.11 (1.07) per preference share and EUR 1.10 (1.06) per ordinary share. Solid growth in sales revenues and a strong earnings- and cashflow-development in a challenging economic environment underpins the success of FUCHS’s business model. Building on this, we fulfil our long-standing dividend policy of an annually rising dividend also for 2023. For FUCHS, the dividend commitment is a key pillar of the company’s philosophy of allowing its shareholders to participate in the company’s success.
Forecast for 2024 a further step towards EBIT target 2025
The general economic uncertainty is accompanied by uncertainty about the further growth in commodity prices, and thus sales prices. At present, the FUCHS Group expects another sales revenue increase to around EUR 3.6 billion on the basis of its global and widely diversified structure. This growth is largely driven by volume, assuming stable prices. As a result, FUCHS expects to generate EBIT of around EUR 430 million. This will be achieved through continued rigorous cost management and a firm limitation on new hires. At the same time, however, we have to bear further inflation-related cost increases, especially in the area of staff costs, and prepare for the SAP S/4 HANA rollout.
Further milestones achieved with FUCHS2025
“The success of the past 12 months encourages us to stay on the path we have taken with FUCHS2025 and to keep intensively addressing the three major megatrends – sustainability, the shift in mobility and digitalization – to ensure a successful future. In the area of sustainability, in addition to the important field of circular economy, our main focus is on Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), a topic that we are preparing for rigorously. With a view to the shift in mobility, we have achieved important successes and are focusing our research on new areas of application for our products in battery-powered cars. And as part of the digitalization process, we are preparing for the introduction of SAP S/4 HANA. This is a unique opportunity for us to unify master data and processes worldwide and thus make the FUCHS Group fit for the future. The market segmentation of our business with the aim of providing our customers with comprehensive support in all lubricant-related areas has continued to pay off. We were proud to receive further recognitions from our long-time partners JOHN DEERE and DMG MORI, as well as HITACHI. In all three cases, we were able to excel due to the combination of global support, technological excellence and a motivated on-site FUCHS team.
Mannheim, March 12, 2024
FUCHS SE
Public Relations
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Tel. +49 (0)621 3802 1104
The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/
About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest
independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,200 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.
Important note
This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results can differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.
