EQS-News: FUCHS expands presence in Africa through strategic investments

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Expansion

FUCHS expands presence in Africa through strategic investments



28.10.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

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FUCHS expands presence in Africa through strategic investments

Mannheim/ Germany, October 28, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, today announced an expansion of its African footprint through a series of strategic investments that reinforce the company's long-term commitment to the region.

As part of this growth strategy, FUCHS has signed agreements to acquire 100% ownership of its former joint venture operations in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique, further strengthening its direct presence in Southern Africa. The company has also expanded its position in East Africa by establishing a controlling share in a new joint venture in Kenya and increasing its shareholding to a controlling stake in its existing Tanzanian joint venture. The transactions are expected to be completed early in 2027.

“These investments build upon FUCHS' well-established manufacturing and commercial platform in South Africa, which serves as a regional hub for production, technical expertise, and customer support across Sub-Saharan Africa,” says Paul Deppe, FUCHS Regional Vice President Sub-Saharan Africa. “Through our expanded footprint, we aim to be closer to our customers, respond more rapidly to local market needs, and leverage our global technology leadership to support industrial growth throughout Africa.”

Africa represents one of the most significant long-term growth opportunities for the lubricants industry. Rapid urbanization, industrial development, infrastructure investment, expanding mining activity, growing manufacturing sectors, and increasing vehicle ownership are driving demand for high-performance lubricants and specialty products across the continent.

Commenting on the expansion, Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, Member of the Executive Board responsible for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), says: "Africa is a strategically important growth region for FUCHS. Our increased investment reflects our confidence in the continent's long-term economic potential and our commitment to supporting customers with locally relevant solutions, technical expertise, and world-class products. By strengthening our presence across Southern and East Africa, we are creating a platform for sustainable growth while contributing to the industrial development of the markets we serve."

The companies involved in the transaction employ around 170 people and currently generate sales of approximately EUR 50 million per year.

FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Telefon +49 621 3802-1104

E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

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About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's almost 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.