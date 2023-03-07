EQS-News: FUCHS extends Executive Board contracts of Dr. Timo Reister and Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt

EQS-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Personnel

FUCHS extends Executive Board contracts of Dr. Timo Reister and Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt



07.03.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

FUCHS extends Executive Board contracts of Dr. Timo Reister and Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt

In today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE resolved to confirm Executive Board members Dr. Timo Reister and Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt in their roles for a further term of five years to December 2028.

With this contract extension, FUCHS is ensuring the experience and expertise of two long-standing Executive Board members. In 2022, the appointment of two new Executive Board members has already initiated a rejuvenation of the top management - with a clear focus on sustainability, digitization, and internationality. "With the newly formed Executive Board team we are excellent prepared for the future. The combination of continuity, experience, and new stimulus from outside will help us to master upcoming challenges," says Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Christoph Loos.

Dr. Timo Reister is 43 years old, has been with the company for 13 years, and an Executive Board member since 2016. He is responsible for the Asia-Pacific and America regions, as well as the Automotive Aftermarket Division and, as of April, the OEM and Mining Divisions.

Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt is 55 years old, has been with the company for 24 years, and an Executive Board member since 2009. His area of responsibility covers the EMEA region (Europe, Africa, and the Middle East) as well as the Industry and Specialties Divisions.

The two new members joining the Executive Board are Isabelle Adelt (38) and Dr. Sebastian Heiner (44). Adelt took on the role of CFO on November 1, 2022. On January 1, 2023, Dr. Heiner became CTO, succeeding Dr. Lutz Lindemann (62), who will leave the Executive Board at the end of March and enter his well-deserved retirement in mid-2023.

The contracts of Stefan Fuchs, Isabelle Adelt, and Dr. Sebastian Heiner are set to end on different dates. The contract of Stefan Fuchs (55) will run until the end of June 2026. CFO Isabelle Adelt's contract expires at the end of October 2025, and that of CTO Dr. Sebastian Heiner at the end of December 2025.

