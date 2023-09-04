|
04.09.2023 10:09:26
EQS-News: FUCHS further intensifies activities in South America and takes over 100% of FUCHS LUBRICANTS SpA in Chile
|
EQS-News: FUCHS SE
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
FUCHS further intensifies activities in South America and takes over 100% of FUCHS LUBRICANTS SpA in Chile
The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, expands its presence in South America with the full acquisition of FUCHS LUBRICANTS SpA in Chile. On September 1, 2023, the joint venture seamlessly transitioned into a wholly owned subsidiary of the FUCHS Group.
FUCHS LUBRICANTS SpA was founded in 2018 when FUCHS acquired the lubricants business of Comercial Pacific Ltda. in Chile and integrated it into the newly founded company with FUCHS holding 65% of the shares at that time and Comercial Pacific Ltda. the remaining 35%.
We thank our joint venture partner Andre Boeck and the team of Comercial Pacific for our successful time together. With Chile being an important lubricant market in South America, this transaction is another milestone on our journey to further strengthen our business activities in the Southern part of the Americas, states Dr. Timo Reister, Member of the Executive Board at FUCHS and responsible for the North and South America region.
Yasser Majluf, Managing Director of FUCHS Lubricants SpA in Chile, adds: The Chilean lubricant market offers significant potential for FUCHS. We see a strong trend towards high performance lubricants. With our growing local FUCHS team in Chile, we are happy to support our expanding customer base in segments like mining, food, wind power and automotive.
Mannheim, September 4, 2023
FUCHS SE
The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
Press release 2018: FUCHS strengthens presence in South America with the acquisition of the lubricants business from Comercial Pacific Ltda., Chile
Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/
About FUCHS
04.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1718155
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1718155 04.09.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZmehr Analysen
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.07.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|09.03.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.10.21
|FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
|UBS AG
|04.10.21
|FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
|UBS AG
|26.06.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.05.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.04.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|37,84
|-0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeiertagspause an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt etwas fester -- DAX dreht letztlich leicht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Der DAX konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht halten und schloss moderat im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost legten zum Wochenauftakt zu. An den US-Börsen wurde am Montag aufgrund eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt.