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05.05.2026 12:30:03

EQS-News: FUCHS honored with “John Deere Supplier of the Year Award 2025”

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FUCHS honored with “John Deere Supplier of the Year Award 2025”

05.05.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS honored with “John Deere Supplier of the Year Award 2025”

Mannheim/Germany, May 5, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, was recently awarded with the “John Deere Delivering Excellence Supplier Award 2025” in the aftermarket category – for the third time. The recognition as Supplier of the Year particularly highlights FUCHS’s outstanding performance in Mexico and China.

The award was presented to FUCHS on April 15, 2026, at John Deere’s headquarters in Moline, Illinois. FUCHS had already received this recognition in 2019 and 2022 and was also honored with partner status for the eighth consecutive year in 2025.

FUCHS is recognized as a strategic supplier, distinguished by excellent service, consistent quality and a high level of flexibility. The key factors that led to the 2025 award were the seamless and collaborative transition of supply in southern Mexico from a previous supplier to FUCHS, and the continuous development of tailored specialty products for the Chinese market.

FUCHS and John Deere have enjoyed a close and successful partnership for many years, supplying John Deere dealers and end customers with Genuine Oils. “We are particularly proud that FUCHS is the only lubricant partner supplying John Deere worldwide across all six continents,” said CEO Stefan Fuchs. “This recognition of FUCHS’s high performance, reliability, and innovative strength as a global partner is greatly appreciated and serves as a strong incentive for the future.”

Carsten Meyer, Executive Vice President responsible for the Automotive Aftermarket, OEM, and Mining divisions, expressed his “pride and gratitude” for the award, which he accepted on behalf of FUCHS. “This recognition reflects not only the strength of our partnership, but also the trust, respect, and shared values that have developed between our companies over many years.” Achievements like this serve as a reminder of the importance of partnership, especially in a challenging and dynamic market environment.

FUCHS SE
Public Relations
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Telefon +49 621 3802-1104
E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's almost 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.


05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
WKN: A3E5D6, A3E5D5
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2321452

 
End of News EQS News Service

2321452  05.05.2026 CET/CEST

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