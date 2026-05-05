FUCHS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64
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05.05.2026 12:30:03
EQS-News: FUCHS honored with “John Deere Supplier of the Year Award 2025”
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EQS-News: FUCHS SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FUCHS honored with “John Deere Supplier of the Year Award 2025”
Mannheim/Germany, May 5, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, was recently awarded with the “John Deere Delivering Excellence Supplier Award 2025” in the aftermarket category – for the third time. The recognition as Supplier of the Year particularly highlights FUCHS’s outstanding performance in Mexico and China.
The award was presented to FUCHS on April 15, 2026, at John Deere’s headquarters in Moline, Illinois. FUCHS had already received this recognition in 2019 and 2022 and was also honored with partner status for the eighth consecutive year in 2025.
FUCHS is recognized as a strategic supplier, distinguished by excellent service, consistent quality and a high level of flexibility. The key factors that led to the 2025 award were the seamless and collaborative transition of supply in southern Mexico from a previous supplier to FUCHS, and the continuous development of tailored specialty products for the Chinese market.
FUCHS and John Deere have enjoyed a close and successful partnership for many years, supplying John Deere dealers and end customers with Genuine Oils. “We are particularly proud that FUCHS is the only lubricant partner supplying John Deere worldwide across all six continents,” said CEO Stefan Fuchs. “This recognition of FUCHS’s high performance, reliability, and innovative strength as a global partner is greatly appreciated and serves as a strong incentive for the future.”
Carsten Meyer, Executive Vice President responsible for the Automotive Aftermarket, OEM, and Mining divisions, expressed his “pride and gratitude” for the award, which he accepted on behalf of FUCHS. “This recognition reflects not only the strength of our partnership, but also the trust, respect, and shared values that have developed between our companies over many years.” Achievements like this serve as a reminder of the importance of partnership, especially in a challenging and dynamic market environment.
FUCHS SE
The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
About FUCHS
05.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2321452
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2321452 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
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12:30
|EQS-News: FUCHS honored with “John Deere Supplier of the Year Award 2025” (EQS Group)
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