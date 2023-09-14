|
EQS-News: FUCHS opens new, state-of-the-art plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam
FUCHS opens new, state-of-the-art plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam
The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, is opening a new plant in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Vietnam. The investment of EUR nine million in the high-tech plant will enable FUCHS Vietnam to serve the growing demand for lubricants in this region and to respond faster to local market demands. In addition, the range of FUCHS products in Vietnam will be expanded and diversified to suit the strong growth potential of the Vietnamese market. The official inauguration ceremony took place on September 14, 2023.
State-of-the-art plant
Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS SE, appreciates the great importance of the new opening: "My thanks go to to our joint venture partner, Nguyen Mai Son, for his vision and unwavering commitment to FUCHS and the Vietnamese market. Without his support the construction would not have been possible. Our Vietnamese joint venture with the owner of STD & S Co., Ltd. has paved the way for the FUCHS Group in this important market and laid the foundation for another important base in Asia."
FUCHS active in Vietnam since 2013
FUCHS SE
About FUCHS
