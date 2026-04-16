EQS-News: FUCHS presents its new strategy – “FOCUS TO WIN” on the path to its 100th anniversary

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FUCHS presents its new strategy – “FOCUS TO WIN” on the path to its 100th anniversary



16.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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FUCHS presents its new strategy – “FOCUS TO WIN” on the path to its 100th anniversary

Mannheim/Germany, April 16, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, today presents its new FUCHS100 strategy at the Capital Markets Day held at the company’s headquarters in Mannheim. The name refers to the path leading up to the company’s 100th anniversary in 2031 and represents an evolutionary continuation of the FUCHS2025 strategy. The FUCHS100 strategy focuses on three key areas: Growth, Sustainability, and People.

Based on its mission “FOCUS TO WIN”, FUCHS is concentrating on areas with the greatest growth potential, while strengthening its position as a technology-driven company offering customized lubrication solutions for a wide range of applications. At the same time, FUCHS is further advancing the collaboration between global, regional, and local structures. The aim is to strengthen local customer relationships while leveraging global reach, thereby laying the foundation for profitable growth. The Group has set clear financial targets up to 2031:

Sales revenues in the range of EUR 4.0-4.5 billion

EBIT in the range of EUR 550-600 million

EBIT margin in the range of 13-15%

The targets of an annual dividend increase and a cash conversion rate of 0.8 were already achieved during the FUCHS2025 strategy cycle and will remain in place under the FUCHS100 strategy.

These targets are subject to normal market conditions. The mid-term targets are based on exchange rates at the end of 2025 and the assumption of stable raw material costs and sales prices. These assumptions and the progress made will be reviewed annually to assess their impact on achieving the targets.

From FUCHS2025 to FUCHS100

“Through clear segmentation, we were able to exploit growth opportunities in a more targeted manner, address customer needs faster and more individually, and share and scale best practices globally,” said Stefan Fuchs, CEO of FUCHS SE, reflecting on the successes of FUCHS2025. “This focus has strengthened our market position. At the same time, we have further developed our structures and corporate culture. Building on this solid foundation, FUCHS100 will enable us to reinforce our market position sustainably and continue to grow.”

Market dynamics and megatrends create growth opportunities

FUCHS provides lubrication solutions that help customers worldwide to make their processes more efficient, save resources and achieve “more with less”. Given a growing global population, global megatrends, and rapidly advancing technologies, this approach is becoming increasingly important.

The lubricants market remains stable but is becoming more differentiated. Technical and regulatory requirements are rising in both high-volume segments and specialty applications. Customers expect globally harmonized solutions with local adaptability.



“Market dynamics and megatrends are opening new growth opportunities for us, particularly in areas where FUCHS is strong. With our comprehensive technological lubrication expertise, a broad portfolio, and a global infrastructure combined with strong local customer focus, we at FUCHS are very well positioned to serve both high-volume markets and highly specialized segments,” says Dr. Timo Reister, Deputy CEO of FUCHS SE and responsible for the FUCHS100 strategy cycle. “To systematically realize these opportunities, FUCHS100 is guided by the clear mission “FOCUS TO WIN”, with a strategic focus on three areas: Growth, Sustainability, and People."



Growth – Prioritizing global focus areas with the greatest growth potential

Profitable growth lies at the heart of the FUCHS100 strategy. Six areas have been identified that offer FUCHS the greatest growth potential: Automotive Aftermarket, Customer Brands, Rotary Motion, New Mobility, Performance Greases and Special Application Solutions. To realize this potential, FUCHS is focusing on scalable growth, leveraging its existing strengths, global presence and infrastructure, while strengthening local and regional connectivity. The strategic priorities are to expand market access, further enhance deep technical expertise, application know-how and close customer relationships, and to sustainably increase competitiveness through operational excellence.



Sustainability – Delivering measurable customer benefit

Sustainability is a key priority for FUCHS. The company is consistently reducing its own carbon footprint, with the goal of achieving net zero by 2050. At the same time, FUCHS lubrication solutions help customers make their processes more efficient by reducing friction, extending machine lifecycles and saving energy. Lubricants have the potential to save more CO2 than is needed to produce them. This measurable customer benefit will be communicated more transparently in future as an integral part of the value proposition.



People – Building a winning culture together

FUCHS made a strong commitment to developing its corporate culture during the last strategy cycle. This was confirmed by the results of the first global employee survey at the end of 2025: nearly 90% of employees are proud to work for FUCHS. “We have the best team in the industry and will continue to invest in our people, further strengthen our culture, and prepare the company for the future. Our focus is on the key levers of empowerment and building a winning culture. We aim to enhance our already strong culture by combining our unique, family-oriented spirit with a clear ambition for top performance. As part of the FUCHS100 strategy, we are fostering cross-country and cross-functional collaboration and building a performance-driven organization with a strong focus on KPIs and data-driven decision-making. Both are essential for the successful execution of our strategy,” Fuchs emphasizes.

FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Telefon +49 621 3802-1104

E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:

Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's almost 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.



Additional Information

FUCHS100 Growth Focus Areas

1. Automotive Aftermarket

The largest segment of the global lubricant market, serving all vehicle types, e.g., passenger cars, trucks, agricultural and forestry machinery, off-highway vehicles, and two-wheelers.

2. Customer Brands

FUCHS products sold under the customer’s brand. Typically tailored for industrial or automotive OEMs and dealers, supported by specialized services.

3. Rotary Motion

Industrial applications in which power is transferred via rotating movement, e.g., in industrial gearboxes, compressors, cooling systems, and pumps.

4. Performance Greases

Greases are thickened lubricating oils. Their performance relies on advanced chemistry, precise manufacturing processes, and specific application know-how. They are used, for example, in bearings, automotive components, wind power, and mining.

5. New Mobility

Lubrication and cooling solutions for all types of vehicles with new drive technologies (New Energy Vehicles, NEVs), including their servicing, manufacturing, and related ecosystems.

6. Special Application Solutions

Lubrication solutions and services for applications with specific customer requirements and high technical and regulatory requirements, e.g. in food, medical, semiconductor, and rail industries.

Important note

This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results can differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.