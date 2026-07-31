EQS-News: FUCHS reports strong first half of 2026

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

FUCHS reports strong first half of 2026



31.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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FUCHS reports strong first half of 2026

Sales revenues grow by 11% to EUR 2,003 million, primarily due to a significant increase in demand in the second quarter

EBIT improves by 24% to EUR 260 million

Free cash flow before acquisitions reaches EUR 61 million following an inflation-driven increase in net working capital

EBIT outlook for 2026 raised – outlook for sales revenues and cash flow confirmed

FUCHS at a glance

in EUR million H1 2026 H1 2025 Chg. Chg. % Sales revenues (1) 2,003 1,804 199 11 Europe, Middle East, Africa 1,156 1,039 117 11 Asia-Pacific 567 506 61 12 North and South America 376 350 26 7 Consolidation -96 -91 -5 5 EBIT before income from companies consolidated at equity 257 205 52 25 EBIT 260 209 51 24 Earnings after tax 178 144 34 24 Investments 40 26 14 54 Free cash flow before acquisitions 61 81 -20 -25 Earnings per share in EUR Ordinary share 1.35 1.09 0.26 24 Preference share 1.36 1.10 0.26 24 Employees as of June 30 7,148 6,869 279 4

By company location.

“After an excellent start to 2026, our business performance accelerated further in the second quarter. In the first half of the year, we increased our sales revenues by 11% to EUR 2,003 million and raised EBIT by 24% to EUR 260 million. This was driven in particular by strong sales growth across all three world regions. The second quarter’s positive performance was supported by pre-buying resulting from the conflict in the Middle East, supply issues faced by some competitors, and broad-based organic growth.

Supplying our customers has been our top priority in recent months. Thanks to our global production and procurement network, our development and product management departments, and the tremendous commitment of our entire team, we have been able to maintain our supply capabilities in a challenging environment.

For the second half of the year, we expect sales revenue growth to continue year on year, primarily due to inflation. At the same time, we expect that the pre-buying observed in the second quarter will weigh on sales volumes and that rising raw material prices will impact margins. In light of this, it will not be possible simply to extrapolate the very strong earnings from the first half of the year. Based on the success of the first six months, we are moderately raising our EBIT outlook from previously around EUR 450 million to EUR 460–480 million, and expect a corresponding improvement in FUCHS Value Added. Our expectations for sales revenue growth and the development of free cash flow remain unchanged.

The conflict in the Middle East, causing restrictions on key shipping routes and the damage to the local supply infrastructure, continues to pose major challenges for us. The availability of certain base oils remains severely limited, while prices have risen significantly. It is our assumption that the situation will continue to be tense in the coming months. With our highly capable purchasing, sales, and development teams, we remain well positioned to work with our customers to find the best possible solutions.”

Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board

Business development in the group

In the first six months of 2026, FUCHS achieved a significant increase in sales revenues of EUR 199 million, or 11%, to EUR 2,003 million (1,804). This strong growth was driven by all regions. In addition to the successful expansion of the business, pre-buying effects and supply issues among individual market participants contributed to the sales growth. External growth of EUR 25 million is primarily due to the full acquisition of the former joint venture in Turkey at the end of April 2026.

EBIT improved significantly by EUR 51 million, or 24%, to EUR 260 million (209) compared with the first half of the previous year, driven by the strong revenue performance. The EBIT margin, at 13.0%, was higher than the previous year’s figure of 11.6%. However, earnings performance in the prior year was impacted by uncertainties resulting from the tariff discussions. EBIT includes a positive one-time effect of EUR 7 million from the sale of land, as well as a non-cash one-time expense in the high single-digit millions related to the initial consolidation of the former joint venture in Turkey.

Earnings after tax rose by EUR 34 million, or 24%, to EUR 178 million (144). Earnings per ordinary share and per preference share each improve by EUR 0.26, or 24%, to EUR 1.35 and EUR 1.36, respectively (1.09 and 1.10, respectively).

Free cash flow before acquisitions came in at EUR 61 million (81), down from the previous year. This decline was primarily due to the inflation-driven increase in net working capital resulting from significantly higher purchase and sales prices.

Business development in the regions

The region Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) saw a significant increase in revenue of EUR 117 million, or 11%, to EUR 1,156 million (1,039). In addition to strong organic growth, the full acquisition of the joint venture in Turkey also contributed to this positive development. All countries in the region saw sales revenue growth, particularly Germany, South Africa, Poland, Italy, and the United Kingdom. EBIT increased by EUR 15 million, or 14%, to EUR 124 million (109) as a result of strong revenue growth.

Sales revenues in the Asia-Pacific region were EUR 567 million (506), up EUR 61 million, or 12%, from the prior year. While China made the largest absolute contribution to growth, all other countries in the region achieved particularly strong relative growth. Negative currency effects eased over the course of the first half year and even had a slightly positive impact in the second quarter. EBIT rose significantly by EUR 27 million, or 42%, to EUR 91 million (64). This was driven in particular by the positive performance in China and Australia, as well as a positive one-time effect of EUR 7 million from the sale of land in Australia in the first quarter.

In North and South America, sales revenues increased by EUR 26 million, or 7%, to EUR 376 million (350) despite continued significant negative currency effects. Organic growth was primarily driven by volume increases in North America; South America also performed significantly better than in the prior-year period. EBIT improved by EUR 17 million, or 49%, to EUR 52 million (35) compared with the weak prior-year period, which had been impacted by uncertainties resulting from the tariff announcements.

EBIT forecast for 2026 moderately raised

FUCHS continues to operate in a volatile geopolitical and economic environment. The ongoing conflict and the partial destruction of petrochemical facilities in the Gulf region continue to cause supply shortages and, as a result, price increases for certain base oils. Added to this are higher energy and logistics costs. Consequently, considerable uncertainty remains for the second half of the year regarding the availability of raw materials, as well as trends in demand, costs, and prices. Given this context, the second-quarter earnings performance should not be taken as an indication of the future course of business.

In light of the positive performance in the second quarter and taking into account the existing risks for the second half of the year, FUCHS is moderately raising its EBIT outlook from previously around EUR 450 million to EUR 460–480 million and also expects an improvement in FUCHS Value Added. The remaining forecast assumptions remain unchanged from the statement for the first quarter:

Sales revenues: significantly above EUR 3.7 billion due to Inflation (unchanged from Q1)

EBIT: EUR 460–480 million (previously: around EUR 450 million)

FVA: moderately above the previous year due to the strong EBIT performance in the first half of the year (previously: slightly below the previous year)

Free cash flow before acquisitions: significantly below EUR 270 million due to the sharp rise in raw material costs and sales prices (unchanged from Q1)

The company’s global positioning and solid financial base remain robust. FUCHS continues to focus on profitable growth and the consistent implementation of the FUCHS100 strategy.

Mannheim, July 31, 2026

FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Tel. +49 621 3802-1104

tina.vogel@fuchs.com

www.fuchs.com/gruppe

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:

Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest

independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's more than 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.

Important note

This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results can differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.