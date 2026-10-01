FUCHS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64
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01.10.2026 14:00:04
EQS-News: FUCHS SE and Mercedes-Benz announce extension to strategic business partnership
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EQS-News: FUCHS SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FUCHS SE and Mercedes-Benz announce extension to strategic business partnership
Mannheim/Germany, October 1, 2026 – FUCHS SE and Mercedes-Benz announce an extension to the successful strategic business partnership fostering innovation, technology, and sustainability in the automotive industry. The two companies recently reaffirmed their collaboration in signing an extension to the current contract. This reaffirms the joint commitment to advance technology and exceptional quality and responsibility within the automotive sector.
Building on a successful and longstanding collaboration, FUCHS Group, the world’s largest independent supplier of lubrication solutions, and Mercedes-Benz Global Services & Parts, renowned for supporting the Mercedes-Benz After-Sales network worldwide, have renewed their agreement to further advance automotive lubrication standards. This contract extension reinforces the shared commitment to delivering tailor-made lubrication solutions to Mercedes-Benz customers through the global Mercedes-Benz network, ensuring consistently enhanced performance and reliability.
With a continued focus on sustainability and performance, both companies reaffirm their ambition to set new benchmarks for excellence. Through this strategic alliance, FUCHS and Mercedes-Benz will continue to leverage their combined expertise to develop innovative solutions that optimize vehicle performance, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.
“Together with FUCHS, we are continuing a trusted partnership that helps us deliver outstanding service quality to our customers around the world. Putting customers first at every touchpoint remains our priority, and we look forward to building on this success together,” states Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG responsible for Sales & Customer Experience.
FUCHS shares a similar sentiment regarding the extension of the partnership. “FUCHS and Mercedes-Benz share a long and successful history, most notably through our role as the original partner for the Genuine Oil program. We are proud to further extend our strategic partnership. By combining our expertise, we will continue to create high-performance lubrication solutions that drive innovation, enhance vehicle performance and reliability, and contribute to a more sustainable future,” says Stefan Fuchs, CEO of FUCHS SE.
FUCHS SE
The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
About FUCHS
About Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz continues to invest systematically in the development of efficient powertrains and sets the course for an all-electric future. The company seeks to offer customers the most desirable option in every segment - by relying on advanced technologies, extraordinary designs and an incomparable customer experience. The company’s efforts are also focused on the intelligent connectivity of its vehicles and autonomous driving as Mercedes-Benz regards it as its aspiration and obligation to live up to its responsibility to society and the environment. Mercedes-Benz sells its vehicles and services in nearly every country of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia and Africa. The brand portfolio includes, in addition to Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach as well as the brands in the areas of financial services and mobility: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, and Athlon.
Additional features:
Picture: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=2ca64892856a06ac7e39488379c3f64e
Subtitle: Mathias Geisen & Stefan Fuchs
01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98
|EQS News ID:
|2408914
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2408914 01.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZ
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14:00
|EQS-News: FUCHS SE and Mercedes-Benz announce extension to strategic business partnership (EQS Group)
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14:00
|EQS-News: FUCHS SE und Mercedes-Benz geben Verlängerung ihrer strategischen Geschäftspartnerschaft bekannt (EQS Group)
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Analysen zu FUCHS SE VZ
|11:00
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.09.26
|FUCHS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.26
|FUCHS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|FUCHS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:00
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.09.26
|FUCHS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.26
|FUCHS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|FUCHS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:00
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.09.26
|FUCHS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.09.26
|FUCHS Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|FUCHS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.25
|FUCHS Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.08.25
|FUCHS Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.25
|FUCHS Reduce
|Baader Bank
|23.07.25
|FUCHS Reduce
|Baader Bank
|16.07.25
|FUCHS Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.07.26
|FUCHS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.04.26
|FUCHS Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.25
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
|16.07.25
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.06.25
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS SE VZ
|42,48
|-0,84%
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