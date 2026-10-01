EQS-News: FUCHS SE and Mercedes-Benz announce extension to strategic business partnership 

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

FUCHS SE and Mercedes-Benz announce extension to strategic business partnership (news with additional features)



01.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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FUCHS SE and Mercedes-Benz announce extension to strategic business partnership

Mannheim/Germany, October 1, 2026 – FUCHS SE and Mercedes-Benz announce an extension to the successful strategic business partnership fostering innovation, technology, and sustainability in the automotive industry. The two companies recently reaffirmed their collaboration in signing an extension to the current contract. This reaffirms the joint commitment to advance technology and exceptional quality and responsibility within the automotive sector.

Building on a successful and longstanding collaboration, FUCHS Group, the world’s largest independent supplier of lubrication solutions, and Mercedes-Benz Global Services & Parts, renowned for supporting the Mercedes-Benz After-Sales network worldwide, have renewed their agreement to further advance automotive lubrication standards. This contract extension reinforces the shared commitment to delivering tailor-made lubrication solutions to Mercedes-Benz customers through the global Mercedes-Benz network, ensuring consistently enhanced performance and reliability.

With a continued focus on sustainability and performance, both companies reaffirm their ambition to set new benchmarks for excellence. Through this strategic alliance, FUCHS and Mercedes-Benz will continue to leverage their combined expertise to develop innovative solutions that optimize vehicle performance, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

“Together with FUCHS, we are continuing a trusted partnership that helps us deliver outstanding service quality to our customers around the world. Putting customers first at every touchpoint remains our priority, and we look forward to building on this success together,” states Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG responsible for Sales & Customer Experience.

FUCHS shares a similar sentiment regarding the extension of the partnership. “FUCHS and Mercedes-Benz share a long and successful history, most notably through our role as the original partner for the Genuine Oil program. We are proud to further extend our strategic partnership. By combining our expertise, we will continue to create high-performance lubrication solutions that drive innovation, enhance vehicle performance and reliability, and contribute to a more sustainable future,” says Stefan Fuchs, CEO of FUCHS SE.

FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Telefon +49 621 3802-1104

E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

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Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/



About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's almost 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.

About Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world’s most successful automotive companies. With Mercedes-Benz AG, the Group offers a wide range of high-end passenger cars and premium vans. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services is another key pillar of the Group and plays a central role in the financial services business. The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Mercedes-Benz sees shaping the future of mobility in a safe and sustainable way as both a motivation and obligation.

Mercedes-Benz continues to invest systematically in the development of efficient powertrains and sets the course for an all-electric future. The company seeks to offer customers the most desirable option in every segment - by relying on advanced technologies, extraordinary designs and an incomparable customer experience. The company’s efforts are also focused on the intelligent connectivity of its vehicles and autonomous driving as Mercedes-Benz regards it as its aspiration and obligation to live up to its responsibility to society and the environment. Mercedes-Benz sells its vehicles and services in nearly every country of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia and Africa. The brand portfolio includes, in addition to Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach as well as the brands in the areas of financial services and mobility: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, and Athlon.