FUCHS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64
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09.07.2026 10:00:03
EQS-News: FUCHS SE announces changes to the Supervisory Board planned for 2027
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EQS-News: FUCHS SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
FUCHS SE announces changes to the Supervisory Board planned for 2027
Mannheim/Germany, July 9, 2026 – As part of its long-term succession planning, the Supervisory Board of FUCHS SE has nominated Maike Schuh (52) for election to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative. The election is scheduled to take place at the Annual General Meeting of FUCHS SE on May 5, 2027. Following her election, she is expected to assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee.
Maike Schuh has been nominated to succeed Ingeborg Neumann, who will step down from the Supervisory Board as planned at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in 2027 after twelve years of service. Over the past years, Neumann has led the Audit Committee with foresight and has made significant contributions to its work. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Ingeborg Neumann for the many years of trusted and constructive collaboration.
“Maike Schuh brings deep expertise in finance and taxation, combined with many years of international leadership experience,” says Dr. Christoph Loos, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FUCHS SE. “With this combination, she will create valuable momentum for the Supervisory Board’s strategic development.”
After completing her law degree, Schuh began her career as a tax lawyer at KPMG. She subsequently spent 13 years at Heraeus in various roles, with responsibility for international tax matters, corporate projects, and as Head of Finance in the United States. In 2015, she joined Evonik Industries, where she held several senior leadership positions in Accounting, Finance, Strategy, and the Performance Materials division. Most recently, she served on the Executive Board with responsibility for the CFO function.
FUCHS SE
The following information can be accessed via the Internet: Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/
About FUCHS
Additional features:
Picture: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?fn=redirect&u=b5cc390eaffd4bf5aa6b38df5d52412e
Subtitle: Maike Schuh
09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2363308
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2363308 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
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