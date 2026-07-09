EQS-News: FUCHS SE announces changes to the Supervisory Board planned for 2027

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Personnel

FUCHS SE announces changes to the Supervisory Board planned for 2027 (news with additional features)



09.07.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FUCHS SE announces changes to the Supervisory Board planned for 2027

Mannheim/Germany, July 9, 2026 – As part of its long-term succession planning, the Supervisory Board of FUCHS SE has nominated Maike Schuh (52) for election to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative. The election is scheduled to take place at the Annual General Meeting of FUCHS SE on May 5, 2027. Following her election, she is expected to assume the role of Chair of the Audit Committee.

Maike Schuh has been nominated to succeed Ingeborg Neumann, who will step down from the Supervisory Board as planned at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting in 2027 after twelve years of service. Over the past years, Neumann has led the Audit Committee with foresight and has made significant contributions to its work. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Ingeborg Neumann for the many years of trusted and constructive collaboration.

“Maike Schuh brings deep expertise in finance and taxation, combined with many years of international leadership experience,” says Dr. Christoph Loos, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FUCHS SE. “With this combination, she will create valuable momentum for the Supervisory Board’s strategic development.”

After completing her law degree, Schuh began her career as a tax lawyer at KPMG. She subsequently spent 13 years at Heraeus in various roles, with responsibility for international tax matters, corporate projects, and as Head of Finance in the United States. In 2015, she joined Evonik Industries, where she held several senior leadership positions in Accounting, Finance, Strategy, and the Performance Materials division. Most recently, she served on the Executive Board with responsibility for the CFO function.

FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Telefon +49 621 3802-1104

E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

The following information can be accessed via the Internet: Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's almost 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.