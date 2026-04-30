FUCHS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64
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30.04.2026 13:00:03
EQS-News: FUCHS SE successfully completes full acquisition of the OPET FUCHS joint venture
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EQS-News: FUCHS SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FUCHS SE successfully completes full acquisition of the OPET FUCHS joint venture
Mannheim/Germany, April 30, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, today completed the full acquisition of the OPET FUCHS joint venture after receiving all necessary approvals. The transaction is based on the agreement signed in February 2026. FUCHS acquired the 50 percent stake previously held by OPET in the company, headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, including its production plant in Aliaga (Izmir) and now owns 100 percent of the shares.
FUCHS strengthens its presence in Turkey with this successful acquisition. Given its size, industrial base, and growth opportunities, the Turkish market is of great strategic importance to the company. FUCHS already holds a significant market position, particularly in the industrial, OEM, mining, and automotive aftermarket sectors, and sees further growth potential for the future.
Ahmet Oral will assume the role of Managing Director effective May 1, 2026. He brings around 25 years of experience in the lubricants business and has previously worked for OPET FUCHS.
The company employs around 250 people and expects to generate revenue of approximately EUR 100 million in the current financial year.
FUCHS SE
The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
About FUCHS
30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2319004
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2319004 30.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu FUCHS SE VZ
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|FUCHS Buy
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|30.04.26
|FUCHS Buy
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|30.04.26
|FUCHS Buy
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|FUCHS Overweight
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|29.04.26
|FUCHS Buy
|UBS AG
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|FUCHS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.26
|FUCHS Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|FUCHS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.04.26
|FUCHS Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|FUCHS Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.04.26
|FUCHS Buy
|UBS AG
|30.04.26
|FUCHS Overweight
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|29.04.26
|FUCHS Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.25
|FUCHS Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
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|FUCHS Reduce
|Baader Bank
|23.07.25
|FUCHS Reduce
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|16.07.25
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|DZ BANK
|17.04.26
|FUCHS Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.07.25
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
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|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS SE VZ
|40,14
|-2,43%