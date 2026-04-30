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WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

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30.04.2026 13:00:03

EQS-News: FUCHS SE successfully completes full acquisition of the OPET FUCHS joint venture

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FUCHS SE successfully completes full acquisition of the OPET FUCHS joint venture

30.04.2026 / 13:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS SE successfully completes full acquisition of the OPET FUCHS joint venture

Mannheim/Germany, April 30, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, today completed the full acquisition of the OPET FUCHS joint venture after receiving all necessary approvals. The transaction is based on the agreement signed in February 2026. FUCHS acquired the 50 percent stake previously held by OPET in the company, headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, including its production plant in Aliaga (Izmir) and now owns 100 percent of the shares.

FUCHS strengthens its presence in Turkey with this successful acquisition. Given its size, industrial base, and growth opportunities, the Turkish market is of great strategic importance to the company. FUCHS already holds a significant market position, particularly in the industrial, OEM, mining, and automotive aftermarket sectors, and sees further growth potential for the future.

Ahmet Oral will assume the role of Managing Director effective May 1, 2026. He brings around 25 years of experience in the lubricants business and has previously worked for OPET FUCHS.

The company employs around 250 people and expects to generate revenue of approximately EUR 100 million in the current financial year.

FUCHS SE
Public Relations
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Telefon +49 621 3802-1104
E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/
Press Release of February 5, 2026: FUCHS strengthens its presence in Türkiye with the complete takeover of the joint venture OPET FUCHS | FUCHS SE

 

About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's almost 7,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.


30.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
WKN: A3E5D6, A3E5D5
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2319004

 
End of News EQS News Service

2319004  30.04.2026 CET/CEST

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