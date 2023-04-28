EQS-News: FUCHS starts into the year 2023 successfully

|
FUCHS starts into the year 2023 successfully
FUCHS at a glance
With EBIT at EUR 103 million, we have started the new year very well. The necessary price adjustments in the course of 2022 due to sharply rising raw material costs and high Inflation rates take effect and enable an increase in gross profit year-on-year and also cover the inflation-related cost increases, particularly in the areas of energy, personnel and freight costs. In total, FUCHS improved its EBIT in the first quarter by EUR 10 million or 11% year-on-year. The largest contribution to this increase in earnings was made by the EMEA region, with an increase of EUR 6 million, or an impressive 14%. In addition, North and South America also saw business growth and an increase in earnings of EUR 2 million or 12%. In the Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, the covid-19-related difficult start to the year in China put a strain on the development of the region, resulting in a slight decline in earnings of EUR 1 million or 3%.
Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Business development in the Group
In the first three months of 2023, FUCHS recorded sales revenues of EUR 936 million (808), which were 16% above the prior-year period.
Business development in the regions
At EUR 552 million (481), sales revenues in the EMEA region were 15% higher than in the first three months of 2021, driven by price increases. EBIT rose by 14% to EUR 50 million (44). Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom and Poland in particular contributed to the earnings increase.
Forecast confirmed
FUCHS continues to operate in a highly volatile environment. Uncertainty with regard to the economic development as well as raw material and thus also sales prices must be taken into account. Based on a very good first quarter, we maintain our forecast for the full year:
Our global track record and solid financial base remain robust, and FUCHS continues to focus on profitable growth and the implementation of FUCHS2025.
About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest
independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,100 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.
This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results can differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.
