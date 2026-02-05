FUCHS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64
|
05.02.2026 11:16:03
EQS-News: FUCHS strengthens its presence in Türkiye with the complete takeover of the joint venture OPET FUCHS
|
EQS-News: FUCHS SE
/ Key word(s): Takeover
FUCHS strengthens its presence in Türkiye with the complete takeover of the joint venture OPET FUCHS
Mannheim/Germany, February 5, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, has signed an agreement to acquire OPET’s 50% stake in the OPET FUCHS joint venture, which is headquartered in Istanbul, Türkiye. Thus, FUCHS will hold 100% of the company's shares in future, and it will operate under the name FUCHS LUBRICANTS TÜRKIYE. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of April 2026.
The aim of the acquisition is to further strengthen FUCHS' market position in Türkiye. “The Turkish market is of great strategic importance to us due to its market size, industrial base, and growth prospects,” explains Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, Member of the FUCHS Executive Board responsible for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Türkiye plays a central role for FUCHS in the industrial, OEM, mining, and automotive aftermarket sectors. “With the complete takeover, we will be able to implement strategic decisions more quickly and consistently, enabling us to make better use of growth opportunities,” says Rheinboldt.
The OPET FUCHS joint venture was originally founded in 2005, initially focusing exclusively on industrial business. OPET itself is owned in equal parts – 50% each – by the Öztürk family and the KOC Group, Türkiye’s largest industrial and services group. In 2011, the joint venture expanded to include the automotive lubricants business and has offered a full range of lubricants since then. A new plant was built in Aliaga (Izmir) in 2019. Extensive FUCHS know-how has been incorporated into the construction and operation of the plant with state-of-the-art laboratory and production capacities based on the Group's global expertise with numerous production sites worldwide.
“Thanks to our close connection to the KOC Group, we benefit today from both strong process and digitalization expertise as well as from a well-established, trusted customer base. With the acquisition of the remaining shares in the company, we will be able to more closely integrate the Turkish subsidiary into the FUCHS Group and further strengthen our proximity to customers," says Christian Ohligmacher, Regional Vice President Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Türkiye. Even after the takeover, the previous joint venture partners intend to continue their long-standing commercial partnership.
The company employs around 250 people and expects to generate revenue of approximately EUR 100 million in the current financial year.
FUCHS SE
The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
About FUCHS
Additional features:
Picture: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=eb10f8b424285fd9455f8b70a5befc3a
Subtitle: Ralph Rheinboldt, Board Member FUCHS SE, Özgür Kahramanzade, CEO Opet Petrolcülük A.S.
05.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2272020
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2272020 05.02.2026 CET/CEST
