EQS-News: FUCHS strengthens its presence in Türkiye with the complete takeover of the joint venture OPET FUCHS

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Takeover

FUCHS strengthens its presence in Türkiye with the complete takeover of the joint venture OPET FUCHS (news with additional features)



05.02.2026 / 11:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FUCHS strengthens its presence in Türkiye with the complete takeover of the joint venture OPET FUCHS

Mannheim/Germany, February 5, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, has signed an agreement to acquire OPET’s 50% stake in the OPET FUCHS joint venture, which is headquartered in Istanbul, Türkiye. Thus, FUCHS will hold 100% of the company's shares in future, and it will operate under the name FUCHS LUBRICANTS TÜRKIYE. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of April 2026.

The aim of the acquisition is to further strengthen FUCHS' market position in Türkiye. “The Turkish market is of great strategic importance to us due to its market size, industrial base, and growth prospects,” explains Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, Member of the FUCHS Executive Board responsible for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Türkiye plays a central role for FUCHS in the industrial, OEM, mining, and automotive aftermarket sectors. “With the complete takeover, we will be able to implement strategic decisions more quickly and consistently, enabling us to make better use of growth opportunities,” says Rheinboldt.

The OPET FUCHS joint venture was originally founded in 2005, initially focusing exclusively on industrial business. OPET itself is owned in equal parts – 50% each – by the Öztürk family and the KOC Group, Türkiye’s largest industrial and services group. In 2011, the joint venture expanded to include the automotive lubricants business and has offered a full range of lubricants since then. A new plant was built in Aliaga (Izmir) in 2019. Extensive FUCHS know-how has been incorporated into the construction and operation of the plant with state-of-the-art laboratory and production capacities based on the Group's global expertise with numerous production sites worldwide.

“Thanks to our close connection to the KOC Group, we benefit today from both strong process and digitalization expertise as well as from a well-established, trusted customer base. With the acquisition of the remaining shares in the company, we will be able to more closely integrate the Turkish subsidiary into the FUCHS Group and further strengthen our proximity to customers," says Christian Ohligmacher, Regional Vice President Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Türkiye. Even after the takeover, the previous joint venture partners intend to continue their long-standing commercial partnership.

The company employs around 250 people and expects to generate revenue of approximately EUR 100 million in the current financial year.

FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Telefon +49 621 3802-1104

E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:

Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,800 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, FUCHS thinks in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, FUCHS enters into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2024, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.5 billion with 42 production sites and 71 operating companies.