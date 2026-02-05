FUCHS Aktie

WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

05.02.2026 11:16:03

EQS-News: FUCHS strengthens its presence in Türkiye with the complete takeover of the joint venture OPET FUCHS

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Takeover
FUCHS strengthens its presence in Türkiye with the complete takeover of the joint venture OPET FUCHS (news with additional features)

05.02.2026 / 11:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS strengthens its presence in Türkiye with the complete takeover of the joint venture OPET FUCHS

Mannheim/Germany, February 5, 2026 – The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, has signed an agreement to acquire OPET’s 50% stake in the OPET FUCHS joint venture, which is headquartered in Istanbul, Türkiye. Thus, FUCHS will hold 100% of the company's shares in future, and it will operate under the name FUCHS LUBRICANTS TÜRKIYE. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of April 2026.

The aim of the acquisition is to further strengthen FUCHS' market position in Türkiye. “The Turkish market is of great strategic importance to us due to its market size, industrial base, and growth prospects,” explains Dr. Ralph Rheinboldt, Member of the FUCHS Executive Board responsible for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). Türkiye plays a central role for FUCHS in the industrial, OEM, mining, and automotive aftermarket sectors. “With the complete takeover, we will be able to implement strategic decisions more quickly and consistently, enabling us to make better use of growth opportunities,” says Rheinboldt.

The OPET FUCHS joint venture was originally founded in 2005, initially focusing exclusively on industrial business. OPET itself is owned in equal parts – 50% each – by the Öztürk family and the KOC Group, Türkiye’s largest industrial and services group. In 2011, the joint venture expanded to include the automotive lubricants business and has offered a full range of lubricants since then. A new plant was built in Aliaga (Izmir) in 2019. Extensive FUCHS know-how has been incorporated into the construction and operation of the plant with state-of-the-art laboratory and production capacities based on the Group's global expertise with numerous production sites worldwide.

“Thanks to our close connection to the KOC Group, we benefit today from both strong process and digitalization expertise as well as from a well-established, trusted customer base. With the acquisition of the remaining shares in the company, we will be able to more closely integrate the Turkish subsidiary into the FUCHS Group and further strengthen our proximity to customers," says Christian Ohligmacher, Regional Vice President Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Türkiye. Even after the takeover, the previous joint venture partners intend to continue their long-standing commercial partnership.

The company employs around 250 people and expects to generate revenue of approximately EUR 100 million in the current financial year.

FUCHS SE
Public Relations
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Telefon +49 621 3802-1104
E-Mail: tina.vogel@fuchs.com

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,800 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, FUCHS thinks in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, FUCHS enters into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2024, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.5 billion with 42 production sites and 71 operating companies.

Additional features:

Picture: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=eb10f8b424285fd9455f8b70a5befc3a
Subtitle: Ralph Rheinboldt, Board Member FUCHS SE, Özgür Kahramanzade, CEO Opet Petrolcülük A.S.

05.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
WKN: A3E5D6, A3E5D5
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2272020

 
End of News EQS News Service

2272020  05.02.2026 CET/CEST

03.02.26 FUCHS Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.01.26 FUCHS Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
13.01.26 FUCHS Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.01.26 FUCHS Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.11.25 FUCHS Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
