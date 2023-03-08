|
EQS-News: FUCHS successfully completes challenging year 2022
FUCHS successfully completes challenging year 2022
FUCHS at a glance
FUCHS achieved an EBIT of EUR 365 million in the very challenging year 2022, slightly above the prior year. Sales of EUR 3.4 billion, which were driven in particular by prices, increased by 19% year-on-year.
Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Business development in the regions
In the past financial year, FUCHS was able to significantly increase sales revenues in all regions. EBIT also increased year-on-year, except for the Asia-Pacific region.
21st consecutive increase in dividend
For 2022 again, FUCHS proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend increase by 4%, to EUR 1.07 (1.03) per preference share and EUR 1.06 (1.02) per ordinary share. Strong growth in sales revenues and robust earnings in a challenging economic environment underpin the success of FUCHSs business model. Therefore, in line with the dividend policy of an annually increasing dividend, an increase in the dividend can also be envisaged for 2022. For FUCHS, the dividend policy is a key pillar of the companys philosophy of allowing its shareholders to participate in the companys success.
Forecast for 2023 a further step towards EBIT target 2025
The general economic uncertainty goes hand in hand with a high degree of uncertainty regarding the further development of raw material prices and thus also sales prices. Accordingly, it is difficult to forecast the development of sales revenues for the year 2023. At the present, FUCHS is planning sales revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and thus sales revenues of around EUR 3.6 billion for the year 2023. This growth results on the one hand from an increase in business volume and on the other hand from ripple-effects from increases in selling prices implemented last year. In terms of earnings, FUCHS expects to generate EBIT of around EUR 390 million. This will be achieved by continued rigorous cost management with a firm limitation on new hires. At the same time, further inflation-related cost increases are expected, particularly in the area of personnel and freight costs. Capital expenditure will remain at the previous year's level and are planned at around EUR 80 million. FVA is expected to be higher than previous year (172). In view of the forecasted earnings, constant capital expenditures and a significantly lower build-up of NOWC compared with the prior year, we expect to be able to achieve Free cash flow before acquisitions of around EUR 250 million.
Further milestones achieved with FUCHS2025
In 2022, as part of FUCHS2025, we continued to work and improve in the three dimensions of culture, structure and strategy. Here, we focused intensively on the three megatrends of sustainability, digitalization and the shift in mobility. Each of these three areas presents great challenges but also major opportunities for our organization, which we are consistently addressing:
Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Mannheim, March 8, 2023
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,100 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.
