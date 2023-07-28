EQS-News: FUCHS successfully concludes first half-year

|
FUCHS successfully concludes first half-year
FUCHS successfully concludes first half-year
After a good first quarter, with an EBIT of EUR 97 million we also achieved our plan in the second quarter. The first half of the year saw an 11% increase in EBIT, reaching EUR 200 million, putting us on track to meet our full-year forecast. Mainly the EMEA region, with contributions from a variety of countries showed significant growth compared to previous year, with contributions from many countries. We are especially pleased with the positive development in the Nordic region.
In the past two years, we faced substantial increases in raw material costs and availability issues, resulting in a significant rise in inventories and receivables. During the first half of this year, we managed to turn this trend around, leading to an overall free cash flow before acquisitions of EUR 164 million. Based on this performance, we are raising our forecast for free cash flow before acquisitions to around EUR 300 million. We are moving forward with confidence despite the well-known market volatility. At the same time, we are investing in our future, particularly focusing on digitalization.
Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS SE
Business development in the Group
In the first six months of 2023, FUCHS recorded sales revenues of EUR 1,822 million (1,640), which were 11% above the prior-year period.
Business development in the regions
At EUR 1,067 million (987), sales revenues in the EMEA region were 8% higher than in the first six months of 2022, driven by price increases. EBIT rose by 18% to EUR 99 million (84). Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Poland and in particular Sweden contributed to the earnings increase.
The Asia-Pacific region increased sales revenues by 8% to EUR 491 million (454), driven by price increases. EBIT was slightly lower than the prior-year period at EUR 52 million (55) due to a restrained economic recovery in China.
The North and South America region recorded the highest sales revenues growth of 17% to EUR 352 million (300). EBIT increased by 11% to EUR 39 million (35) due to the positive business development, especially in the USA and Brazil, despite slightly negative currency effects.
Forecast for free cashflow before acquisitions raised
FUCHS continues to operate in a highly volatile environment. Uncertainty with regard to the economic development as well as raw material and thus also sales prices must be taken into account. Due to a positive development of funds tied up in net operating working capital, FUCHS is slightly adjusting its forecast for free cash flow before acquisitions:
The global positioning and solid financial base remain robust, and FUCHS continues to focus on profitable growth and the implementation of FUCHS2025.
About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest
independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,100 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.
Important note
This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results can differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.
