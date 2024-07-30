|
30.07.2024 07:00:09
EQS-News: FUCHS with good first half of 2024
|
EQS-News: FUCHS SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
FUCHS with good first half of 2024
FUCHS at a glance
“In the first six months of the current year, FUCHS achieved an EBIT of EUR 218 million. Compared to the previous year, we improved our earnings by 9%. All three world regions contributed to this positive development with earnings increases. In the region Asia-Pacific, the recovery of our business in China continued. The North and South America region impressed with strong EBIT growth of over 20%, and the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa) benefited from earnings growth in all sub-regions. Sales revenues were 3% below the previous year at EUR 1,764 million due to currency and price effects. We have a positive outlook for the second half of the year and are particularly pleased that the acquisition of the LUBCON Group means that new colleagues will support our team in the area of specialty lubricants. We confirm our outlook and expect EBIT of around EUR 430 million for the full year.”
Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS SE
Business development in the group
In the first six months of 2024, FUCHS generated sales revenues of EUR 1,764 million (1,822), which were 3% below the prior-year period due to price- and currency effects.
Business development in the regions
At EUR 1.027 million (1.067), sales revenues in the region Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) were 4% lower compared to the first six months of 2023, primarily driven by pricing. EBIT, on the contrary, rose by 13% to EUR 112 million (99). Despite lower sales revenues, the majority of the companies achieved earnings improvements. In particular, Germany and Poland recorded increases in earnings.
Outlook for 2024 confirmed
In its latest outlook from July, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) confirms its April forecast and continues to anticipate a global economic growth rate of 3.2% for the current year. For Germany, expectations remain at the low level of 0.2%.
Our global positioning and solid financial base remain robust, and FUCHS continues to focus on profitable growth and the implementation of FUCHS2025.
Mannheim, July 30, 2024
Public Relations
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Tel. +49 (0)621 3802 1104
The following information can be accessed via the Internet:
Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/
About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest
independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's over 6,200 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.
Important note
This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results can differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.
30.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
|E-mail:
|ir@fuchs.com
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56
|WKN:
|A3E5D6, A3E5D5
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1956397
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1956397 30.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.24
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy (EQS Group)
|
01.08.24
|EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu FUCHS SE VZmehr Analysen
|01.08.24
|FUCHS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.08.24
|FUCHS Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.24
|FUCHS Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|FUCHS Add
|Baader Bank
|01.08.24
|FUCHS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|01.08.24
|FUCHS Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|FUCHS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.24
|FUCHS Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|FUCHS Add
|Baader Bank
|09.03.23
|FUCHS Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.08.24
|FUCHS Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|FUCHS Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.07.24
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.07.24
|FUCHS Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.07.24
|FUCHS Hold
|Warburg Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|FUCHS SE VZ
|39,82
|-0,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: Wall Street beendet Handel tiefrot -- ATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte tief im Minus. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.