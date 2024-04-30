|
EQS-News: FUCHS with good start into financial year 2024
FUCHS with good start into financial year 2024
“With an EBIT of EUR 107 million, we achieved a good result in the first three months of the year 2024, improving by EUR 4 million or 4% compared to the previous year. This increase in earnings was achieved despite sales revenues being 6% down on the previous year due to price and exchange rate effects. It was pleasing to see that all three world regions improved their results. The geopolitical situation remains unclear. The flaring up of the conflict between Israel and Iran and the uncertain development of the war in the region have further increased the uncertainties regarding economic development and the development of commodity prices. Based on our growth plans, we nevertheless remain confident about the remainder of the year and confirm our forecast for the full year with an EBIT of around EUR 430 million. We are pleased to have signed an agreement to acquire the internationally active LUBCON Group. The family-run German company has many years of experience and expertise in the development, production and distribution of greases, oils and pastes, and will further strengthen our product portfolio in the area of specialty lubricant solutions.”
Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board FUCHS SE
Business development in the group
In the first three months of 2024, FUCHS generated sales revenues of EUR 877 million (936), which were 6% below the prior-year period due to price- and currency effects.
Business development in the regions
At EUR 511 million (552), sales revenues in the region Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) were 7% lower compared to the first three months of 2023, primarily driven by prices. EBIT rose by 8% to EUR 54 million (50). Despite lower sales revenues, the majority of the companies achieved earnings improvements. In particular, the United Kingdom and Poland recorded strong increases in earnings.
Outlook for 2024 confirmed
In its current outlook from April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts global economic growth of 3.2% for the current year, which represents a slight increase of 0.1% compared to the January forecast. For Germany, the IMF lowered its expectations compared to its January forecast from 0.5% to just 0.2%.
Our global positioning and solid financial base remain robust, and FUCHS continues to focus on profitable growth and the implementation of FUCHS2025.
About FUCHS
Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest
independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's over 6,200 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.
Important note
This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and results can differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes in exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.
