EQS-News: Full speed ahead with CEO Patrik Heider: NFON presents new management team

EQS-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Full speed ahead with CEO Patrik Heider: NFON presents new management team



17.07.2023 / 12:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Full speed ahead with CEO Patrik Heider: NFON presents new management team

Markus Krammer appointed Chief Product Officer

Gernot Hofstetter appointed Chief Commercial Officer

Chief Sales Officer, Chief People & Culture Officer and Chief Technology Officer (on an interim basis) also appointed

New management team for profitable growth

Munich, 17 July 2023 NFON , the leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications, is realigning its management level and expanding the C-level to include new areas of responsibility. The personnel realignment is aimed at continuously and sustainably developing NFON AG profitably with a view to the future. In doing so, earnings must grow more strongly than revenue, with revenue growth at least equalling market growth. In order to be able to fully exploit the potential in the future and to live up to the role as an innovative pioneer of integrated cloud business communications in the European market, operational excellence is the essential basis, said Patrik Heider, CEO of NFON AG.

More innovative into the future

Two additional key positions are being created as part of these measures in order to offer customers a first-class and innovative product portfolio: Effective immediately, Markus Krammer is responsible for product development as Chief Product Officer and Gernot Hofstetter is responsible for the newly created Commercial department as Chief Commercial Officer. Markus Krammer held the position of Vice President of Products from 2016 to 2020 and is responsible for the successful establishment and management of the branch office in Lisbon (Portugal). Under the new umbrella of the Commercial Department, Gernot Hofstetter will be responsible for Sales International, as well as Marketing, Revenue Operations, Consulting & Services and Sales Operations in the Group, and will form a strong international alliance with the country organisations that report to him and remain with the branch in Austria as the Managing Director (since 2018). As of 1 September, Merano Mettbach, most recently Leader Partner Sales for Cisco Systems GmbH, will strengthen the senior management team of NFON AG as Chief Sales Officer (Germany). The executive search for the open position of Chief Technology Officer is in full swing Deniz Beskök, (so far Vice President Engineering & Agile), is taking over on an interim basis. With a view to the company culture and recruitment, Heinke Bock (previously Vice President Human Resources) is now responsible for the newly created position of Chief People & Culture Officer.

Clear mission: sustainable profitability

Full speed ahead: with the expanded and new management team, we can now meet the needs of our customers more efficiently with a corrected structure and better meet our high standards for customer centricity, said Patrik Heider. With a clear focus, quick decisions and a new process landscape, we will achieve sustainable profitability thanks to this defined operational excellence!

Investor Relations Contact

Friederike Thyssen

NFON AG

+49 89 45 300 449

friederike.thyssen@nfon.com



Claudius Krause

cometis AG

+49 611 205855 28

krause@cometis.de

Media contact

NFON AG

Thorsten Wehner

Vice President Public Relations

+49 89 45300 121

thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

About NFON

NFON AG, headquartered in Munich, is a European provider of integrated business communications from the cloud. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) includes over 3,000 partners in 15 European countries, seven subsidiaries and counts more than 50,000 companies as its customers. With the core product Cloudya, the smart cloud communications platform, NFON offers simplified voice calling, easy video conferencing, and seamless integrations for CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium sized companies. The NFON portfolio consists of four segments: Business Communications with Cloudya, Customer Contact, Integration and Enablement. All of NFON's cloud services are operated in certified data centres in Germany, whose energy requirements are covered 100% by renewable energies. NFON guides companies into the future of business communication with intuitive communication solutions. http://www.corporate.nfon.com/en

Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of securities of the Company is being made in the United States of America and the information contained herein does not constitute an offering of securities for sale in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offering would be unlawful. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution directly or indirectly in or into the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or to U.S. persons.