EQS-News: Full Year 2025 with strong profit increase – wienerberger further strengthens its renovation solutions business with the acquisition of Italcer

Vienna, February 24, 2026 – In the financial year 2025, wienerberger once again demonstrated the strength of its business model in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Despite a sharp decline in new residential construction across most European and North American markets, the Group increased revenues year-on-year to €4.6 billion (2024: €4.5 billion) and achieved its earnings outlook with an operating EBITDA of €754 million (2024: €760 million) and a margin of 16.5% (2024: 16.8%).

Earnings after tax doubled to €168 million (2024: €84 million), while earnings per share increased significantly from €0.72 in 2024 to €1.52 in 2025. The free cash flow reached the second-highest level in the company’s history at €474 million compared to €417 million in the previous year.

Supported by stable infrastructure and roofing markets as well as strict cost discipline, wienerberger further reduced net debt and improved its leverage ratio to 2.2 at year-end 2025 (2024: 2.3). A strong free cash flow was a key priority in this challenging environment and provides a solid foundation for continued strategic flexibility.

Outlook 2026: Resilience and disciplined growth

For 2026, wienerberger expects continued geopolitical instability and ongoing macroeconomic volatility, with no structural recovery in new residential construction and no broad market rebound anticipated. Against this backdrop, the Group guides for a slight improvement in operating EBITDA to around €760 million in FY26 (2025: €754 million). However, the first half of 2026 will be particularly impacted by the extremely long and cold winter across all markets. wienerberger expects a corresponding market recovery starting in summer 2026. This development is supported by market-driven effects, Inflation compensation and the continued execution of the “Fit for Growth” program, partly offset by FX and energy one-offs.

Strategically, wienerberger will focus on three clear priorities in 2026: outperforming its markets, generating free cash flow, and expanding its earnings base. This disciplined approach underlines the Group’s commitment to organic growth, value creation and sustainable profitability despite challenging market conditions.

Next step in growth strategy: Strengthening renovation solutions through Italcer

wienerberger has signed an agreement to acquire the Italcer Group, a globally active producer of ceramic solutions with manufacturing hubs in Italy and Spain.

Italcer: Outperforming markets with a strong decarbonization focus

Italcer is a multi-brand specialist focusing on the premium and luxury segments and generates annual revenues of approx. €350 million. The transaction is fully value-accretive, supported by Italcer’s strong EBITDA margin of above 20%.

Italcer adopts sector-leading sustainability practices and was the first European wall and floor tile producer to operate a 100% electric kiln. This is in line with wienerberger's efforts to decarbonize the construction industry, as demonstrated by the commissioning of the world's first electric kiln for brick production in Uttendorf, Austria, in November 2024.

Strengthening renovation solutions

The transaction expands wienerberger’s portfolio into the attractive premium façade systems market, strengthens its position in the European renovation segment in line with its diversification strategy, offers clear operational and sustainability synergies, and comes with a highly attractive financial profile.

For wienerberger, the acquisition of Italcer is complementary to its existing business and offers unique growth opportunities, especially in the area of renovation where demand is on the rise. As part of its value-accretive growth strategy, wienerberger has continuously strengthened its position in this area through targeted acquisitions, such as the takeover of Terreal in the roofing segment in 2024. The acquisition of Italcer is wienerberger’s successful next step in executing this strategy, as its high-end ceramic solutions allow the company to further enhance its scope along the building materials value chain.

Well positioned to capture market recovery

In the mid- to long term, this transaction and in particular Italcer’s portfolio of façade applications will allow wienerberger to meet rising demand for solutions for the entire building envelope when market recovery picks up.

As a global multi-brand specialist, Italcer generates 75% of its revenues internationally, providing a diverse portfolio of high-end ceramic solutions from extra-small tiles to large slabs to markets around the world. That makes it a perfect fit for wienerberger’s strategy of championing shifting market dynamics. This approach has allowed both companies to deliver strong results in their international operations despite global macroeconomic challenges.

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger, says: “wienerberger has a clear growth strategy as we proactively enhance our exposure to growth markets. The acquisition of Italcer will support this strategy by growing our offer in the renovation and new build segments and by enhancing our solutions offering for the entire building envelope especially in the facing brick solution market. In addition, Italcer’s innovations in decarbonizing the ceramic sector will actively contribute to our ambitions in leading ecological change in the construction industry, helping to shape a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Graziano Verdi, CEO of Italcer Group, says: “Italcer has continuously outperformed markets thanks to our successful strategy of focusing on innovative, state-of-the-art solutions and industry leading service. By diversifying our portfolio while upholding the highest standards of quality, we always found demand in a great variety of export markets and grew sustainably across segments. This proactive strategy gave us resilience amidst challenging global economic conditions, which is one of many parallels we have with wienerberger. We also share the goal of driving the sustainable transformation of the construction industry, and our portfolios complement each other, allowing for new holistic building solutions. As a highly reputable and innovative company with clear ambitions and a proven track-record, we look forward to developing our activities on the wienerberger growth platform.”

Graziano Verdi, CEO Italcer Group, will remain with the company and continue to drive the business forward.

About Italcer

The Italcer Group is a leading multi-brand specialist operating in the high-end design surfaces space, manufacturing top-quality outdoor and indoor ceramic products and employing nearly 1,200 people. Italcer has particularly been active in the small and extra-small tiles as well as in the slabs segments, experiencing significant growth.

Transaction Details

The transaction should be completed in the second quarter of 2026 and remains subject to approval by relevant competition authorities and the satisfaction of other conditions typical for a transaction of this nature. In a first step, wienerberger will acquire 50% plus 1 share from Mindful Capital Partners, Miura Partners and their co-shareholders and will hold the option to acquire the remaining shares in the first half of 2027. The acquisition will be financed by cash-on-hand and bank loans. For the time being and until final approval by competition authorities, Italcer will continue to operate its business completely separately.

The takeover of Italcer is expected to generate strong synergies across the business, spanning the entire value chain from raw materials and production to technology, innovation and market access.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world’s largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of €4.6 billion and an operating EBITDA of approx. €754 million in 2025.



