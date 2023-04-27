|
27.04.2023 08:00:09
EQS-News: Funkwerk AG acquires 60% in Polish Radionika Sp.z.o.o
|
EQS-News: Funkwerk AG
/ Key word(s): Investment
PRESS RELEASE
Kölleda, 27 April 2023 - Funkwerk AG, one of the technologically leading providers of professional communication, information and security systems as well as technical services, has acquired a 60% in Radionika Sp.z.o.o., Krakow/Poland. The sellers are the previous minority shareholders and the current main shareholder, who will continue to work for the company as managing director.
Radionika specializes in the development and manufacture of train radio terminals under the Koliber brand and radio communication systems for railway infrastructures. Over the last four years, the company, which employs around 20 people, has generated average sales in the mid-single-digit million range and a good EBIT margin. The contract was signed yesterday evening. It contains conditions precedent and the closing is expected to take place by mid of May 2023. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The takeover will enable Funkwerk AG to expand its development resources and sales options and strengthen its international position in mobile communication systems for railway transport. "We are delighted that the highly competent Radionika team will be part of our group of companies in the future," said Kerstin Schreiber, spokeswoman for the Executive Board of Funkwerk AG. Radionika's products expand our portfolio of solutions and our market access, especially in Eastern Europe."
For further information please contact:
Funkwerk AG, Im Funkwerk 5, 99625 Kölleda, Tel.: +49 3635 458 500,
Contact to the media:
27.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Funkwerk AG
|Im Funkwerk 5
|99625 Kölleda
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3635 458 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3635 458 399
|E-mail:
|info@funkwerk.com
|Internet:
|www.funkwerk.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005753149
|WKN:
|575314
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1618487
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1618487 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
