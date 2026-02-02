aap Implantate Aktie

WKN DE: A3H210 / ISIN: DE000A3H2101

02.02.2026 10:00:03

EQS-News: Further growth in the fourth quarter leads to annual sales of EUR 12.5 million (+2%); Important milestone achieved in antibacterial implants

EQS-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Further growth in the fourth quarter leads to annual sales of EUR 12.5 million (+2%); Important milestone achieved in antibacterial implants

02.02.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

  • Continued organic growth despite challenging comparative basis
  • APAC region strongest growth driver
  • Diversification contributes to stability and scalability
  • Human clinical trials successfully completed, scientific visibility will increase

 

aap Implantate AG ("aap") reports preliminary sales growth of 2% year-on-year for the financial year, thus confirming stable business performance with positive momentum in the fourth quarter. The main growth drivers were once again the Asian markets.

The sales decline of around 3% in the first half of 2025 – due to one-off major orders in the first half of 2024 – was fully compensated for in the further course of the year. In the second half of the year, aap achieved an increase in sales of 8% compared to the same period of the previous year. Most of the sales regions contributed to this development with improved performance in the second half of the year.

In Germany, sales increased by 5% despite persistently challenging market conditions, underlining the company's solid market position in its home market. In the United States, the shortfall of –9% in local currency recorded in the first half of the year was gradually made up, resulting in a slight increase of 1% for the year.

The APAC region developed particularly strongly, with aap achieving significant revenue growth of 98% for the full year with existing and new customers, consolidating Asia's role as an increasingly important growth driver for the company.

Sales FY/2025

in EUR thousand FY/2025 FY/2024 Change
Trauma
EMEA (=Europe, Middle East, Africa)
North America
LATAM (= Latin America)
APAC (=Asia-Pacific)		  
6.269
2.767
2.490
   924		  
6.329
2.874
2.534
   466		  
%
-4%
-2%
98%
Revenue 12.450 12.203 2%

 

Region / Revenue in $ FY/2025 FY/2024 Change
North America 3.133 3.107 1%

 

In addition, the company made decisive progress in product development in the past fiscal year: The clinical human study on the innovative, antibacterial treated implants was successfully completed with excellent results. The complete study report is currently at the participating study centers for final approval.

The results are planned to be published in an internationally renowned journal later this year. This would further underpin the scientific relevance of technology and significantly increase its visibility in the global professional environment.

At the same time, the company is working with high priority on the approval of the new implants – both for the European market under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and for the US market under the regulations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With the completion of these procedures, the company is creating the future basis for the global market launch of its exclusive "Silver Trauma Line" and the basis for licenses in other implant areas such as hip implants and others.

This step represents an important milestone and paves the way for the strategic development of the company into a new, international growth scenario.

The Company will provide information on the outlook for the 2026 financial year and the management agenda in a separate announcement.

The sales figures contained in this press release are preliminary figures as of December 31, 2025, and are subject to change until the final publication. aap plans to announce the final, audited results for the 2025 financial year at the end of April 2026 as part of the 2025 consolidated annual financial report.

 

----------------------------------------------------------------

aap Implantate AG (ISIN DE0005066609) - General Standard/Regulated Market - All German Stock Exchanges –

 

 

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a global medical technology company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company develops manufactures and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative anatomical plate system LOQTEQ®, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of perforated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovative pipeline with promising development projects, such as antibacterial silver coating technology. This technology addresses critical and not yet adequately solved problems of Surgical Site Infections (SSI) in traumatology and applicable in other MedTech areas.  In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and affiliated clinics, while on an international level, it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 41 countries. In the USA, the company and its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. rely on a distribution agent and selective direct sales strategy. The shares of aap Implantate AG are listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

There may be technical rounding differences in the figures presented in this press release, which do not affect the overall statement.

 

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial condition, development or performance of the Company to differ materially from the estimates given herein. These factors also include those described by aap in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to conform them to future events or developments.

 

If you have any questions, please contact: aap Implantate AG; Rubino Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Board of Directors/CEO; Lorenzweg 5; 12099 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0)30 75019 – 141; Fax: +49 (0)30 75019 – 170; E-Mail: r.digirolamo@aap.de


02.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: aap Implantate AG
Lorenzweg 5
12099 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 75 019-0
Fax: +49 (0) 30 75 019-111
E-mail: info@aap.de
Internet: www.aap.de
ISIN: DE000A3H2101
WKN: A3H210
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2269250

 
End of News EQS News Service

2269250  02.02.2026 CET/CEST

