Fresenius Aktie
WKN: 578560 / ISIN: DE0005785604
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04.08.2026 22:03:34
EQS-News: #FutureFresenius: Excellent Q2 performance demonstrates structural step-up – Guidance raised
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EQS-News: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Q2/26 demonstrates Fresenius’ structural transformation, consistently turning operational momentum into earnings growth and delivering the highest capital returns in the decade. Outstanding EPS performance on the back of strong operating results of the core businesses. FY/26 guidance upgraded to 10% to 15% for constant currency Core EPS growth (previous 5% to 10%).
Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius: "Fresenius delivered another excellent quarter and, from a position of operational strength, is raising its full-year guidance. Core EPS increased by 14% at constant currency, and EBIT grew by 10%, reflecting not only strong execution but also a structural step-up in earnings quality.
Fresenius today has a fundamentally different earnings, returns, and cash-generation profile than it did in 2022. This reflects a structurally higher-quality business mix: Kabi’s earnings are improving as its growth vectors scale, while Helios continues to demonstrate resilience in a changing regulatory environment. Together, this is driving sustainably higher profitability, stronger returns on capital, and greater strategic flexibility. Strong cash generation continues to reduce leverage and expand our strategic options.
#FutureFresenius is delivering exactly what it was designed to achieve: a stronger, higher-quality, more innovation-led and faster-growing Fresenius that can deliver better outcomes for patients and create long-term value for shareholders."
Guidance for Fiscal Year 20261 raised
Fresenius Group5: organic revenue growth2 in the range of 4% to 7%; constant currency Core EPS3 growth expected in the range of 10% to 15% (previous: 5% to 10%); EBIT margin8 of ~11.5% expected.
Fresenius Kabi6: organic revenue growth2 in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range; EBIT margin1 now in the upper end of the 16.5% to 17.0% range expected.
Fresenius Helios7: organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range; EBIT margin of 10.0% to 10.5%.
Assumptions to guidance: The company acknowledges that the prevailing trends of fast-moving macroeconomic and geopolitical environment continue, resulting in increased volatility and a higher level of operational uncertainty. The guidance does not take into account potential extreme scenarios that could affect the company, its peers, and the healthcare sector as a whole.
Fresenius Group – Business development Q2/26
Group revenue1 grew organically by 6%1,2 reaching €5,864 million.
Group EBIT before special items amounted to €719 million, an increase of 10% in constant currency. Growth was supported by both, Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios. At Fresenius Kabi, the Growth Vectors showed in particular a strong performance. EBIT at Fresenius Helios was driven by the strong underlying growth as well as by positive effects from the surcharge on invoices of publicly insured patients in Germany recognized under other operating income. Group EBIT margin1 improved by 60 bps yoy to 12.3%.
Group Core net income1,3 increased by 14% in constant currency to €470 million based on the strong operating result and the significant deleveraging in recent years benefitting the interest line and supporting the earnings performance.
Group Core EPS1,3 rose by 14% in constant currency to €0.83 and underscores the durable earnings momentum and consistent strategy execution.
Operating Companies – Business development Q2/26
Fresenius Kabi
Q2/26: Very strong organic revenue growth at the upper end of the structural growth band of 4% to 7% reflects the continued scaling of the Growth Vectors. Biopharma momentum continues, demonstrating its role as repeatable growth pillar. Growth Vectors EBIT margin1 up 360 bps and for the first time within the recently upgraded structural band.
Organic revenue growth2 of 7% driven by the Growth Vectors and led by Biopharma; revenue rose to €2,244 million.
Growth Vectors with 12% organic revenue growth2; Biopharma 38%, MedTech 11%, and Nutrition 5%.
Pharma revenue: €935 million, organic revenue grew by 1%2 driven by strong commercial execution outside the U.S. as well as broad-based volume growth, partially compensated by pricing pressure in the U.S.
EBIT1 of Fresenius Kabi increased to €382 million or 11% at constant currency. Growth was driven by strong operational performance coupled with productivity gains and the progressing annualization of the VBP tender on the nutrition product Ketosteril which will fully annualize from Q3/26. Effects from the US tariff refund in Q2 were neglectable. The EBIT margin1 of 17.0% reflects the strong operating performance and was supported by productivity gains.
EBIT1 of the Growth Vectors rose by 42% in constant currency to €234 million mainly driven by the strong development at Biopharma; EBIT margin1 improved by 360 bps to 17.9% and with that for the first time within Fresenius Kabi’s recently upgraded structural margin band of 17% to 19%. EBIT margin also benefited from favorable mix, including milestone receipts and phasing.
EBIT1 of Pharma decreased 13% in constant currency to €177 million with an EBIT margin1 of 18.9% which reflects costs associated with manufacturing adjustments. The year-to-date EBIT margin1 was around 20%.
Fresenius Helios
Q2/26: Fresenius Helios with solid organic revenue growth in line with structural growth band. Excellent 10% constant currency EBIT growth based on strong and resilient profitability in both Germany and Spain. Helios Germany with 80 bps year-on-year EBIT margin1 improvement.
5% organic revenue growth1 mainly driven by favourable pricing and solid activity levels increase at both Germany and Spain; revenue1 increased by 4% in constant currency to €3,526 million.
Footnotes
1 Before special items
2 Organic growth rate adjusted for accounting effects related to Argentina hyperinflation
3 Excluding Fresenius Medical Care and Vitrea
4 At average exchange rates for both net debt and EBITDA; pro forma closed
acquisitions/divestitures, including lease liabilities, including dividends from Fresenius Medical Care and Vitrea, net debt adjusted for the valuation effect of the exchangeable bond
5 2025 base: €22,554 million (revenue), €2.87 (Core EPS)
6 2025 base: €8,612 million (revenue) and €1,413 million (EBIT)
7 2025 base: €13,550 million (revenue) and €1,328 million (EBIT)
8 This metric (EBIT margin) is provided solely for modelling purposes and does not form part of the official guidance; 2025 Base: €2,595 million
Group figures Q2/26 and H1/26
Conference call and Audio webcast
As part of the publication of the Q2/26 results, a conference call will be held on August 5, 2026 at
Media Contact
Edith Müller-Callsen
Information on Fresenius share and ADRs
Note on the presentation of financial figures
# # #
Fresenius (XFRA: FRE, OTC: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, clinical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450 million people each year. Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator, treating around 27 million patients annually.
With more than 178,000 employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in revenue in 2025.
For more information, visit www.fresenius.com
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11852
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch
General Partner: Fresenius Management SE
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11673
Management Board: Michael Sen (Chairman), Pierluigi Antonelli, Sara Hennicken, Dr. Michael Moser, Dr. Christian Pawlu
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch
04.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6172 608-97033
|E-mail:
|ir-fre@fresenius.com
|Internet:
|www.fresenius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785604
|WKN:
|578560
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|XDFJ0CYCOO1FXRFTQS51
|EQS News ID:
|2377346
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2377346 04.08.2026 CET/CEST
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