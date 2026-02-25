Fresenius Aktie
WKN: 578560 / ISIN: DE0005785604
|
25.02.2026 06:45:03
EQS-News: #FutureFresenius: REJUVENATE in action – Delivering accelerated performance for long-term value creation; 2025 yet another year of strong delivery
|
EQS-News: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
#FutureFresenius: REJUVENATE in action – Delivering accelerated performance for long-term value creation; 2025 yet another year of strong delivery
FY/25 – Strong organic revenue and excellent Core EPS growth; REJUVENATE phase spurs profitable growth, drives stronger balance sheet, and creates significant value.
Q4/25 – Closing the year with an outstanding quarter; excellent organic revenue and EBIT growth; excellent operating cashflow.
Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius: “2025 was a pivotal year for Fresenius. With disciplined execution of our #FutureFresenius strategy and a strong performance from Team Fresenius, we met our upgraded full-year guidance by delivering another quarter of competitive growth, increasing organic revenue by 9%, EBIT by 13% and Core EPS by 16% at constant currency. 2025 capped a year of continued momentum across the Company: We further strengthened the balance sheet, and upgraded our guidance, while preparing the business through targeted investment for the next phase of growth. All of this leads to a proposed dividend of €1.05 per share, underscoring our commitment to creating shareholder value.
With #FutureFresenius we have transformed our Company, positioning ourselves to deliver future success in a new world order. Looking ahead, we enter 2026 with strong foundations and clear priorities. We are confident in our ability to deliver profitable, sustainable growth with the guidance of organic revenue growth of 4% to 7% and constant currency Core EPS growth of 5% to 10%, while continuing to create long term value across the healthcare ecosystem for patients, customers, partners, and shareholders.”
Guidance for Fiscal Year 20261
Fresenius Group6: organic revenue growth2 in the range of 4% to 7%; constant currency Core EPS1,4 growth expected in the range of 5% to 10%;
Fresenius Kabi7: organic revenue growth3 in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range; EBIT margin1 of 16.5% to 17.0%.
Fresenius Helios8: organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range; EBIT margin of 10.0% to 10.5%.
Assumptions to guidance: The company acknowledges that the prevailing trends of fast-moving macroeconomic and geopolitical environment continue, resulting in increased volatility and a higher level of operational uncertainty. The guidance does not take into account potential extreme scenarios that could affect the company, its peers, and the healthcare sector as a whole. Potential implications of the United States Supreme Court ruling as of February 20, 2026, are currently being evaluated but cannot be fully assessed at this stage and are hence not reflected in the FY/26 guidance.
Dividend proposal of €1.05 per share reflects capital allocation priorities
Fresenius remains fully commitment to delivering attractive shareholder returns. For fiscal year 2025, the Company will propose a dividend of €1.05 per share. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 37%, at the upper half of the 30% to 40% range of core net income1,4, as specified in the Fresenius Financial Framework.
Fresenius Group – Business development FY and Q4/2025
FY/25: Strong performance despite significant macroeconomic headwinds; twice upgraded guidance delivered.
Organic revenue1 grew 7%2 reaching the top-end of the 5% to 7% guide while the 6%3 constant currency Group EBIT growth before special items secured the midpoint of the guided range of 4% to 8%. The Company achieved this despite significant headwinds including the impact from the absence of energy relief funding at Fresenius Helios, the Volume Based Procurement (VBP) of the nutrition product Ketosteril in China at Fresenius Kabi, as well as FX effects and U.S. tariffs.
Q4/25: Closing the year with an outstanding quarter which led to an increase of Group organic revenue1 growth of 9%2 and revenues reaching €5,875 million.
Group EBIT before special items amounted to €713 million, a significant acceleration with an increase of 13%3 in constant currency fuelled by Fresenius Kabi’s continued powerful operating performance and the expected strong development at Fresenius Helios. The strong acceleration at Helios is due to the very strong top-line development and was supported by strong execution on the Performance Program in Q4/25 as well as the positive effects from the surcharge on invoices of publicly insured patients recognized under other operating income. At Kabi, the operating leverage and additional productivity gains more than compensated the impact from the VBP of the nutrition product Ketosteril in China, and some targeted investments.
Group EBIT margin1 improved by 40 bp to 12.1%.
Group Core net income1,4 increased by 16%3 in constant currency to €440 million strongly outpacing revenue growth. The good operating performance of both, Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, further productivity gains as well as the decreased year-over-year interest expenses drove this performance.
Group Core earnings per share1,4 rose by 16%3 in constant currency to €0.78.
Operating Companies – Business development FY and Q4/25
Fresenius Kabi
FY/25: Consistent financial performance delivered over the course of the year with excellent organic revenue growth of 7% at the top-end of the structural growth band and an EBIT margin expansion of 70 bps to 16.4%.
Q4/25: Strong finish to the year with organic growth well above the structural growth band of 4% to 7%; Growth Vectors driving the performance headed by continued Biopharma strength; EBIT margin reflects targeted investments, and year-end effects.
Organic revenue growth of 10%2 in Q4 driven by the Growth Vectors and led by Biopharma with strong product roll-outs; revenue rose to €2,214 million, making it the highest quarterly revenue amount in Fresenius Kabi’s history; growth as reported was significantly impacted by currency translation effects, primarily from the US Dollar and the Argentinian Peso.
Fresenius Helios
FY/25: Fresenius Helios delivered organic revenue growth of 7% driven by solid activity growth and favourable pricing in Germany and Spain;
Q4/25: Fresenius Helios with very strong organic revenue growth and outstanding year-on-year margin improvement.
8% organic revenue growth in Q4 mainly driven by year-over-year activity levels increase at both, Helios Germany and Helios Spain, and positive pricing; revenue increased by 8% in constant currency to €3,546 million.
Footnotes
1 Before special items
2 Organic growth rate adjusted for accounting effects related to Argentina hyperinflation
3 Growth rate adjusted for Argentina hyperinflation
4 Excluding Fresenius Medical Care
5 At average exchange rates for both net debt and EBITDA; pro forma closed
acquisitions/divestitures, including lease liabilities, including Fresenius Medical Care
dividend, net debt adjusted for the valuation effect of the exchangeable bond
6 2025 base: €22,554 million (revenue), €2.87 (Core EPS1,4)
7 2025 base: €8,612 million (revenue) and €1,413 million (EBIT)
8 2025 base: €13,550 million (revenue) and €1,328 million (EBIT)
9 This metric (EBIT margin) is provided solely for modelling purposes and does not form part of the official guidance; 2025 Base: €2,595 million
Group figures Q4 and FY/25
Conference call and Audio webcast
As part of the publication of the Q4 and FY 2025 results, a conference call will be held on February 25, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. CET / 7:30 a.m. EST. All investors are cordially invited to follow the conference call in a live audio webcast at https://www.fresenius.com/investors. Following the call, a replay will be available on our website.
Note on the presentation of financial figures
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Frankfurt/Xetra: FRE) is a global healthcare company headquartered in Bad Homburg v. d. Höhe, Germany. In the 2025 fiscal year, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in annual revenue. Fresenius currently counts over 178,000 employees. The Fresenius Group comprises the operating companies Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios as well as an investment in Fresenius Medical Care. With around 140 hospitals and countless outpatient facilities, Fresenius Helios is the leading private hospital operator in Germany and Spain, treating around 27 million patients every year. Fresenius Kabi’s product portfolio touches the lives of 450 million patients annually and includes a range of highly complex biopharmaceuticals, clinical nutrition, medical technology, and intravenous generic drugs and fluids. Fresenius was established in 1912 by the Frankfurt pharmacist Dr. Eduard Fresenius. After his death, Else Kröner took over management of the company in 1952. She laid the foundations for a global enterprise that today pursues the goal of improving people’s health. The largest shareholder is the non-profit Else Kröner Fresenius Foundation, which is dedicated to advancing medical research and supporting humanitarian projects.
For more information visit the Company’s website at www.fresenius.com.
Visit our media center: www.fresenius.com/media-center
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
