Fresenius Aktie
WKN: 578560 / ISIN: DE0005785604
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06.05.2026 06:45:03
EQS-News: #FutureFresenius: REJUVENATE in action – Excellent start to the year - demonstrating continued strength and resilient performance; Guidance reconfirmed
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EQS-News: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
#FutureFresenius: REJUVENATE in action – Excellent start to the year - demonstrating continued strength and resilient performance; Guidance reconfirmed
Q1/26 builds further on strong momentum: Continued operating strength of core businesses with solid topline development and excellent Core EPS growth; FY/26 guidance reconfirmed
Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius: "Fresenius made an excellent start to 2026, delivering performance fully in line with our expectations and leading us to reconfirm our full-year guidance. In an environment where volatility has become the norm and markets are increasingly focused on earnings visibility and balance sheet discipline, this quarter shows that Fresenius is better prepared than ever. Rejuvenate is working in practice: disciplined execution across our businesses is driving double-digit Core EPS growth, continued margin improvement and a balance sheet that reinforces our financial flexibility. Importantly, we achieved this while continuing targeted investment in innovation and digitalisation – from new product launches to AI-enabled hospital platforms – reinforcing our long-term competitive position. With a more focused organisation and a disciplined financial framework, we are well-positioned to navigate policy and macroeconomic uncertainty while maintaining earnings visibility and delivering sustainable long-term value to patients, partners, and shareholders."
Guidance for Fiscal Year 20261 reconfirmed
Fresenius Group5: organic revenue growth2 in the range of 4% to 7%; constant currency Core EPS3 growth expected in the range of 5% to 10%;
Fresenius Kabi6: organic revenue growth2 in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range; EBIT margin of 16.5% to 17.0%.
Fresenius Helios7: organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range; EBIT margin of 10.0% to 10.5%.
Assumptions to guidance: The company acknowledges that the prevailing trends of fast-moving macroeconomic and geopolitical environment continue, resulting in increased volatility and a higher level of operational uncertainty. The guidance does not take into account potential extreme scenarios that could affect the company, its peers, and the healthcare sector as a whole.
Fresenius Group – Business development Q1/26
Group revenue1 grew organically by 5%1,2; revenue reaching €5,744 million.
Group EBIT before special items amounted to €678 million, an increase of 6% in constant currency. At Fresenius Kabi, the Growth Vectors showed strong performance, in particular Biopharma and MedTech, more than compensating the impact from the VBP of the nutrition product Ketosteril in China as well as intentionally higher expenses for R&D. EBIT at Helios was supported by operating leverage as well as the positive effects from the surcharge on invoices of publicly insured patients in Germany recognized under other operating income.
Group EBIT margin1 improved by 20 bp yoy to 11.8%.
Group Core net income1,3 increased by 13% in constant currency to €460 million strongly outpacing revenue growth. The good operating performance of the core businesses, further productivity gains, decreased year-over-year interest expenses and lower tax rate drove this performance.
Group Core earnings per share1,3 rose by 13% in constant currency to €0.82.
Operating Companies – Business development Q1/26
Fresenius Kabi
Q1/26: Ongoing strong execution: Solid organic growth well within the structural growth band of 4% to 7%; Growth Vectors driving the performance headed by continued Biopharma strength. Growth Vectors showing further EBIT margin expansion.
Organic revenue growth2 of 6% driven by the Growth Vectors and led by Biopharma with ongoing product roll-outs; revenue rose to €2,150 million.
Growth Vectors with 8% organic revenue growth2; Biopharma 34%, MedTech 3%, and Nutrition 4%.
Pharma revenue: €911 million, organic revenue grew by 3%2 driven by positive development in Europe as well as good volume growth and lower pricing pressure in the U.S.
Fresenius Helios
Q1/26: Fresenius Helios with solid organic revenue growth despite tough prior-year comparison and strong EBIT growth; Helios Germany with further year-on-year margin improvement.
4% organic revenue growth1 against a high prior-year base. Growth was mainly driven by favourable pricing and solid activity levels increase at both Germany and Spain; revenue1 increased by 3% in constant currency to €3,501 million.
Footnotes
1 Before special items
2 Organic growth rate adjusted for accounting effects related to Argentina hyperinflation
3 Excluding Fresenius Medical Care and Vitrea
4 At average exchange rates for both net debt and EBITDA; pro forma closed
acquisitions/divestitures, including lease liabilities, including dividends from Fresenius Medical Care and Vitrea, net debt adjusted for the valuation effect of the exchangeable bond
5 2025 base: €22,554 million (revenue), €2.87 (Core EPS1,3)
6 2025 base: €8,612 million (revenue) and €1,413 million (EBIT)
7 2025 base: €13,550 million (revenue) and €1,328 million (EBIT)
8 This metric (EBIT margin) is provided solely for modelling purposes and does not form part of the official guidance; 2025 Base: €2,595 million
Group figures Q1/26
Conference call and Audio webcast
As part of the publication of the Q1/26 results, a conference call will be held on May 6, 2026 at
Press Contact
Friederike Segeberg Timo Lindemann
Group Communications Group Communications
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1 Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg, Germany 61352 Bad Homburg, Germany
M +49 (0) 175 9627751 T +49 (0) 151 15515324
Friederike.Segeberg@fresenius.com Timo.Lindemann@fresenius.com
Information on Fresenius share and ADRs
Note on the presentation of financial figures
Fresenius (XFRA: FRE, OTCQX: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, clinical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450 million people each year. Fresenius Helios is Europe’s largest private hospital operator, treating around 27 million patients annually.
With more than 178,000 employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6 billion in revenue in 2025.
For more information, visit www.fresenius.com and follow Fresenius on LinkedIn.
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11852
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch
General Partner: Fresenius Management SE
Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11673
Management Board: Michael Sen (Chairman), Pierluigi Antonelli, Sara Hennicken, Robert Möller, Dr. Michael Moser
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch
Additional features:
File: 20260506_FSE_PressRelease_Q1_2026
06.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2485
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2488
|E-mail:
|ir-fre@fresenius.com
|Internet:
|www.fresenius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785604
|WKN:
|578560
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2322034
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2322034 06.05.2026 CET/CEST
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