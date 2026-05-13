Gabler Aktie
WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
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13.05.2026 15:30:03
EQS-News: Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q1 2026 Results
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EQS-News: Gabler Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q1 2026 Results
The publication of the unaudited Q1 2026 results will take place on 19 May 2026, before market open.
Registration for the earnings call is available via the following link:
Patrick Jacobs
Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people
13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gabler Group AG
|Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
|23568 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 451 3109 0
|E-mail:
|ir@gablergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.gablergroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A421RZ9
|WKN:
|A421RZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2327050
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2327050 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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