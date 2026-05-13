EQS-News: Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q1 2026 Results

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference

Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q1 2026 Results



13.05.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q1 2026 Results



Lübeck (Germany), 13 May 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 19 May 2026, at 16:30 CEST. During the call, CEO David Schirm and CSO Ole Johannsen will discuss the unaudited Q1 2026 results and provide an update on the current business development.

The publication of the unaudited Q1 2026 results will take place on 19 May 2026, before market open.

Registration for the earnings call is available via the following link:

Earnings Call – Q1 2026.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Patrick Jacobs

VP Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com



ABOUT GABLER GROUP

Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people