Gabler Aktie

Gabler ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.11.2026 12:45:03

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q3 2026 Results

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q3 2026 Results

10.11.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q3 2026 Results

Lübeck (Germany), 10 November 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 11 November 2026, at 14:00 CET. During the call, CEO David Schirm and CSO Ole Johannsen will discuss the unaudited Q3 2026 results and provide an update on the current business development.

The publication of the unaudited Q3 2026 results will take place on 11 November 2026, before market open.

Registration for the earnings call is available via the following link:
Earnings Call – Q3 2026.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Patrick Jacobs
VP Investor Relations
E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com

ABOUT GABLER GROUP

Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 290 people.


10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gabler Group AG
Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
23568 Lübeck
Germany
Phone: +49 451 3109 0
E-mail: ir@gablergroup.com
Internet: www.gablergroup.com
ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
WKN: A421RZ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 391200E0ZR3VLW4EM351
EQS News ID: 2431700

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431700  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gabler

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gabler

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gabler 43,60 2,35% Gabler

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX klettert kräftig -- DAX klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht Gewinne. Die Erholung an den Börsen in Fernost hat sich am Dienstag fortgesetzt.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen