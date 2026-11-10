Gabler Aktie
WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
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10.11.2026 12:45:03
EQS-News: Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q3 2026 Results
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EQS-News: Gabler Group AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q3 2026 Results
The publication of the unaudited Q3 2026 results will take place on 11 November 2026, before market open.
Registration for the earnings call is available via the following link:
Patrick Jacobs
Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 290 people.
10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gabler Group AG
|Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
|23568 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 451 3109 0
|E-mail:
|ir@gablergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.gablergroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A421RZ9
|WKN:
|A421RZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|391200E0ZR3VLW4EM351
|EQS News ID:
|2431700
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2431700 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Gabler
|
12:45
|EQS-News: Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on Unaudited Q3 2026 Results (EQS Group)
|
12:45
|EQS-News: Gabler Group AG lädt zum Earnings Call anlässlich der ungeprüften Q3-2026-Ergebnisse ein (EQS Group)
|
16.10.26
|EQS-News: Gabler Group AG strengthens its capabilities in maritime system solutions with the acquisition of DECK Marine Systems (EQS Group)
|
16.10.26
|EQS-News: Gabler Group AG stärkt mit Übernahme von DECK Marine Systems ihre Kompetenzen für maritime Systemlösungen (EQS Group)
|
25.08.26
|EQS-News: Gabler Group veröffentlicht Halbjahreszahlen, bestätigt Prognose für 2026 und bekräftigt mittelfristiges Wachstumsziel (EQS Group)
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25.08.26
|EQS-News: Gabler Group publishes half-year results, confirms its guidance for 2026 and reaffirms its medium-term growth ambitions (EQS Group)
|
21.08.26
|EQS-News: Gabler Group AG Invites to Earnings Call on H1 2026 Results (EQS Group)
|
21.08.26
|EQS-News: Gabler Group AG lädt zum Earnings Call anlässlich der H1-2026-Ergebnisse ein (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Gabler
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gabler
|43,60
|2,35%