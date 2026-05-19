Gabler Aktie
WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
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19.05.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Gabler Group AG publishes guidance for 2026 – Revenue expected between EUR 69 million and EUR 71 million and adjusted EBIT between EUR 17 million and EUR 19 million
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EQS-News: Gabler Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Gabler Group AG publishes guidance for 2026 – Revenue expected between EUR 69 million and EUR 71 million and adjusted EBIT between EUR 17 million and EUR 19 million
Revenue amounted to EUR 5.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, which given the project-driven nature of the Company’s business model and the seasonal nature of the business, is fully in line with the Company’s expectations.
A key driver in fiscal year 2026 will be the global replacement cycle for conventional submarine mast systems. The current level of submarine mast replacements is at the highest level in recent years. The margin profile of this business provides strong confidence on delivering the stated adjusted EBIT guidance for 2026.
Total order backlog amounted to approximately EUR 376.8 million[1] as of the end of the first quarter of 2026, representing further growth compared with the previous year (31 December 2025: EUR 358.7 million). It corresponds to more than five times the revenue expected for financial year 2026 and underlines the high visibility of the business model. The order backlog includes recent orders totaling EUR 20 million and EUR 17 million from naval forces, and EUR 10 million directly from a shipyard.
Gabler created additional operational capacity in the first quarter of 2026 to support the implementation of its expected growth. In its fastest-growing business segment, Subsea Power, the subsidiary SubCtech successfully completed the consolidation of its previously three locations into a new site specifically designed to meet future requirements, thereby tripling its floor space capacity. In its Submarine Systems business area, a new production site has been signed and will be brought into operation in the coming two years. In addition, Gabler selectively expanded its sales teams, with approximately 33% of the planned expansion already implemented; the Company has also hired approximately 40% of its planned R&D developer headcount. Gabler continues to expand its international market presence, with on-the-ground sales coverage now established in the United States and Canada expected to follow by the end of May 2026. With regard to acquisitions, Gabler is currently evaluating various opportunities, with a possible closing expected in financial year 2027.
A key Q1 2026 milestone was the successful first sea trial of the Ranger and Raider torpedo tube-launched unmanned surface vehicles. The Company successfully field tested the Ranger and Raider torpedo launched USVs, these subsea solutions are designed to deliver battlespace advantage, including abilities to launch, loiter, surface, observe and strike. The Ranger is designed primarily for ISR missions with the Raider for single use strike missions. The field tests were successful and the Company is currently close to securing an additional two contracts for these USVs.
The repayment of the long-term financial liabilities planned in connection with the IPO was fully completed by the end of March 2026. As a result, the Company now has a debt-free balance sheet and a strong net liquidity position of EUR 37.9 million to support its further growth.
Against this backdrop, the Company today announces its forecast for financial year 2026 for the first time and expects revenue between EUR 69 million and EUR 71 million and adjusted EBIT between EUR 17 million and EUR 19 million, adjusted for IPO-related expenses and goodwill amortization.
Today at 16:30 (CEST), Gabler Group AG will host an earnings call for analysts and institutional investors. The corresponding investor presentation will be published in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website prior to the event.
Registration for the earnings call is available via the following link:
Patrick Jacobs
Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.
19.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gabler Group AG
|Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
|23568 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 451 3109 0
|E-mail:
|ir@gablergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.gablergroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A421RZ9
|WKN:
|A421RZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2329392
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2329392 19.05.2026 CET/CEST
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