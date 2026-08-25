EQS-News: Gabler Group publishes half-year results, confirms its guidance for 2026 and reaffirms its medium-term growth ambitions

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

Gabler Group publishes half-year results, confirms its guidance for 2026 and reaffirms its medium-term growth ambitions



25.08.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Gabler Group publishes half-year results, confirms its guidance for 2026 and reaffirms its medium-term growth ambitions

Group revenue of EUR 27.3 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR 6.8 million in the first half of 2026

Order intake of EUR 51.9 million; total order backlog rises to EUR 390.4 million as at 30 June 2026

Guidance for 2026 confirmed: Group revenue between EUR 69 million and EUR 71 million and adjusted EBIT between EUR 17 million and EUR 19 million

Medium-term target of Group revenue in excess of EUR 100 million within three to five years reaffirmed

Lübeck (Germany), 25 August 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, has today published its 2026 half-year report. Business performance in the first half of the year, the further increase in order backlog and progress in expanding operational capacity underpin the Company’s growth strategy.

In the first half of 2026, Gabler Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 27.3 million. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR 6.8 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 21.3%. This figure excludes IPO-related expenses and income as well as goodwill amortization. Since revenue and margin realization in fiscal year 2026 is expected to be concentrated in the second half of the year, the company believes it is on track to achieve its full-year guidance.

Order intake at the Gabler Group totaled EUR 51.9 million in the first half of 2026 and was driven in particular by several major orders in the Company’s core markets. The total order backlog[1] increased to EUR 390.4 million as of 30 June 2026, up from EUR 358.7 million as of 31 December 2025.

David Schirm, CEO of Gabler Group AG: “The first half of the year confirms that we are consistently implementing the growth strategy we outlined at the time of our initial public offering. Our strong order backlog provides excellent visibility for the coming years, while we are simultaneously making targeted investments in capacity, technology, and our international market presence. Given our operational performance in the first half of the year and the traditionally stronger second half, we believe we are well-positioned to achieve our 2026 targets and to continue steadily on the path toward consolidated revenue of over EUR 100 million.”

Key drivers of demand in the international underwater market include investments in maritime security and defense capabilities, the protection of critical underwater infrastructure, and the increasing use of autonomous and networked systems. With its Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data, and Subsea Power business units, the Gabler Group covers a broad spectrum of mission-critical underwater technologies.

Ole Johannsen, CSO of Gabler Group AG: “Our customers invest in high-performance submarine systems, communications, data processing, and power supply. In these technological fields, we support them in modern underwater operations. The successful testing of Ranger and Raider also demonstrates how we are applying our technologies to future-oriented applications.”

At the same time, the Gabler Group is expanding its operational capabilities and international presence. Production and development are being consolidated at SubCtech. In addition, the Group is strengthening its sales and research and development efforts and expanding its own sales structures in the United States and Canada.

For fiscal year 2026, the Gabler Group continues to expect consolidated revenue of between EUR 69 million and EUR 71 million, as well as adjusted EBIT of between EUR 17 million and EUR 19 million.

The 2026 Half-Year Report is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website: gablergroup.com/investor-relations/publications/.

Earnings Call:

Gabler Group AG invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Executive Board today at 2:00 p.m. CEST. During the call, CEO David Schirm and CSO Ole Johannsen will discuss the H1 2026 results and provide an update on current business developments.

Registration for the earnings call is available via the following link:

Earnings Call – H1 2026.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Patrick Jacobs

VP Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com

ABOUT GABLER GROUP

Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers, including 25 Navies, and employs approximately 290 people.

[1] Total Order Backlog is defined as Fixed Order Backlog plus Soft Order Backlog, Fixed Order Backlog is defined as the aggregate value, as of a reporting date, of all contractually signed delivery agreements resulting in firm net sales. It excludes framework agreements without call-offs, unexercised options, letters of intent, and non-binding indications, but includes advance payments or letters of credit not yet fulfilled. Soft Order Backlog is defined as the expected value of active, unawarded bids and proposals based on management's probability of award within a defined assessment horizon and is calculated as the sum over identified opportunities of the estimated contract value multiplied by the Company's internally assessed probability of award; it excludes opportunities below internal probability thresholds (i.e. below 50%) and excludes unpriced options not included in Total Fixed Order Backlog.