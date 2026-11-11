Gabler Aktie
WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
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11.11.2026 07:30:03
EQS-News: Gabler Group publishes nine-month results, raises revenue guidance for 2026, refines earnings guidance and increases medium-term target to over EUR 120 million
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EQS-News: Gabler Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Gabler Group publishes nine-month results, raises revenue guidance for 2026, refines earnings guidance and increases medium-term target to over EUR 120 million
In the first nine months of 2026, Gabler Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 49.8 million. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR 15.6 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 29.3%. This figure excludes IPO-related expenses and income as well as goodwill amortization. In the third quarter of 2026, Gabler Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 22.5 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR 8.9 million. The third quarter was particularly strong, and the Company believes it is on track to achieve its full-year targets.
Order intake at the Gabler Group totaled EUR 65.3 million in the first nine months of 2026. The total order backlog[1] increased to EUR 393.2 million as of 30 September 2026, up from EUR 390.4 million as of 30 June 2026 and EUR 358.7 million as of 31 December 2025. This corresponds to more than five times the revenue expected for fiscal year 2026. Around 77% of the total order backlog is expected to be converted into revenue over the next three to five years.
In parallel, the Gabler Group is operationally implementing its growth strategy. On 16 October 2026, the Company acquired 75% of the shares in DECK Marine Systems OÜ, based in Tallinn, Estonia. DECK develops and manufactures systems for the deployment, recovery and positioning of sensors and unmanned underwater vehicles and has been included in the consolidated financial statements since completion of the transaction. In addition, Gabler Group USA Corporation was established as the Company’s own entity for its market entry in the United States.
For fiscal year 2026, the Gabler Group is raising its revenue guidance, refining its earnings guidance and now expects consolidated revenue of over EUR 71 million (previously: between EUR 69 million and EUR 71 million) as well as adjusted EBIT of over EUR 18 million (previously: between EUR 17 million and EUR 19 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of over 24%. The first-time consolidation of DECK in the fourth quarter of 2026 is expected to have only a minor impact on revenue and earnings in the current fiscal year. The guidance takes these effects into account. The Company is raising its medium-term revenue target for a period of three to five years from over EUR 100 million to over EUR 120 million.
Gabler Group AG invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Executive Board today at 2:00 p.m. CET. During the call, CEO David Schirm and CSO Ole Johannsen will discuss the Q3 2026 results and provide an update on current business developments. The related investor presentation will be published in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website prior to the start of the event.
Registration for the earnings call is available via the following link:
Patrick Jacobs
Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lübeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers, including 25 Navies, and employs approximately 290 people.
11.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gabler Group AG
|Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
|23568 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 451 3109 0
|E-mail:
|ir@gablergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.gablergroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A421RZ9
|WKN:
|A421RZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|391200E0ZR3VLW4EM351
|EQS News ID:
|2432154
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2432154 11.11.2026 CET/CEST
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