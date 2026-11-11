EQS-News: Gabler Group publishes nine-month results, raises revenue guidance for 2026, refines earnings guidance and increases medium-term target to over EUR 120 million

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Gabler Group publishes nine-month results, raises revenue guidance for 2026, refines earnings guidance and increases medium-term target to over EUR 120 million



11.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Gabler Group publishes nine-month results, raises revenue guidance for 2026, refines earnings guidance and increases medium-term target to over EUR 120 million



Group revenue of EUR 49.8 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR 15.6 million in the first nine months of 2026

Order intake of EUR 65.3 million; total order backlog rises to EUR 393.2 million as at 30 September 2026

Guidance for 2026 raised and refined, respectively: Group revenue of over EUR 71 million (previously: between EUR 69 million and EUR 71 million) and adjusted EBIT of over EUR 18 million (previously: between EUR 17 million and EUR 19 million)

Medium-term target for Group revenue raised to over EUR 120 million within three to five years (previously: over EUR 100 million)



Lübeck (Germany), 11 November 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, has today published its results for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026. Business performance in the first nine months, the further increase in total order backlog and progress in international expansion and portfolio extension, including the acquisition of DECK Marine Systems, underpin the Company’s growth strategy. Against this backdrop, the Company is raising its revenue guidance for fiscal year 2026 and its medium-term revenue target and is refining its earnings guidance.

In the first nine months of 2026, Gabler Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 49.8 million. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached EUR 15.6 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 29.3%. This figure excludes IPO-related expenses and income as well as goodwill amortization. In the third quarter of 2026, Gabler Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 22.5 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR 8.9 million. The third quarter was particularly strong, and the Company believes it is on track to achieve its full-year targets.

Order intake at the Gabler Group totaled EUR 65.3 million in the first nine months of 2026. The total order backlog[1] increased to EUR 393.2 million as of 30 September 2026, up from EUR 390.4 million as of 30 June 2026 and EUR 358.7 million as of 31 December 2025. This corresponds to more than five times the revenue expected for fiscal year 2026. Around 77% of the total order backlog is expected to be converted into revenue over the next three to five years.



David Schirm, CEO of Gabler Group AG: “The strong third quarter confirms that we are consistently implementing the growth strategy we outlined at the time of our initial public offering. Our strong order backlog provides excellent visibility for the coming years, while we are simultaneously making targeted investments in capacity, technology, and our international market presence. Against this backdrop, we are raising our revenue guidance for 2026 and increasing our medium-term revenue target to over EUR 120 million.”



Ole Johannsen, CSO of Gabler Group AG: “Our customers invest in high-performance submarine systems, communications, data processing, and power supply. In these technological fields, we support them in modern underwater operations. With torpedo tube launchable unmanned surface vehicles (TTL USV), our Diver Homing technology for the navigation and communication of combat divers, our Gabler Integrated Subsea Intelligence (GISI) ecosystem for underwater situational awareness, and the expansion of our presence in the United States, we have defined four strategic initiatives intended to unlock additional organic growth.”

In parallel, the Gabler Group is operationally implementing its growth strategy. On 16 October 2026, the Company acquired 75% of the shares in DECK Marine Systems OÜ, based in Tallinn, Estonia. DECK develops and manufactures systems for the deployment, recovery and positioning of sensors and unmanned underwater vehicles and has been included in the consolidated financial statements since completion of the transaction. In addition, Gabler Group USA Corporation was established as the Company’s own entity for its market entry in the United States.

For fiscal year 2026, the Gabler Group is raising its revenue guidance, refining its earnings guidance and now expects consolidated revenue of over EUR 71 million (previously: between EUR 69 million and EUR 71 million) as well as adjusted EBIT of over EUR 18 million (previously: between EUR 17 million and EUR 19 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of over 24%. The first-time consolidation of DECK in the fourth quarter of 2026 is expected to have only a minor impact on revenue and earnings in the current fiscal year. The guidance takes these effects into account. The Company is raising its medium-term revenue target for a period of three to five years from over EUR 100 million to over EUR 120 million.



Earnings Call:

Gabler Group AG invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Executive Board today at 2:00 p.m. CET. During the call, CEO David Schirm and CSO Ole Johannsen will discuss the Q3 2026 results and provide an update on current business developments. The related investor presentation will be published in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website prior to the start of the event.

Registration for the earnings call is available via the following link:

Earnings Call – Q3 2026.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Patrick Jacobs

VP Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com



ABOUT GABLER GROUP

Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lübeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers, including 25 Navies, and employs approximately 290 people.



[1] Total Order Backlog is defined as Fixed Order Backlog plus Soft Order Backlog. Fixed Order Backlog is defined as the aggregate value, as of a reporting date, of all contractually signed delivery agreements resulting in firm net sales. It excludes framework agreements without call-offs, unexercised options, letters of intent, and non-binding indications, but includes advance payments or letters of credit not yet fulfilled. Soft Order Backlog is defined as the expected value of active, unawarded bids and proposals based on management’s probability of award within a defined assessment horizon and is calculated as the sum over identified opportunities of the estimated contract value multiplied by the Company’s internally assessed probability of award; it excludes opportunities below internal probability thresholds (i.e. below 50%) and excludes unpriced options.