Gabler Aktie
WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
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09.07.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Gabler Group Receives Order from Asian Navy for New Generation of Mission-Critical Buoyancy Control System Components
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EQS-News: Gabler Group AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Gabler Group Receives Order from Asian Navy for New Generation of Mission-Critical Buoyancy Control System Components
Patrick Jacobs
Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler Group is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.
09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gabler Group AG
|Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
|23568 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 451 3109 0
|E-mail:
|ir@gablergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.gablergroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A421RZ9
|WKN:
|A421RZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2362782
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2362782 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
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