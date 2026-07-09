EQS-News: Gabler Group Receives Order from Asian Navy for New Generation of Mission-Critical Buoyancy Control System Components

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Gabler Group Receives Order from Asian Navy for New Generation of Mission-Critical Buoyancy Control System Components



09.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Gabler Group Receives Order from Asian Navy for New Generation of Mission-Critical Buoyancy Control System Components

Order volume of approximately EUR 4.4 million

Project duration through 2031 with revenue recognition beginning in 2027

New product generation opens up additional market potential in international submarine programs

Lübeck (Germany), 9 July 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, has received an order worth approximately EUR 4.4 million for the supply of the new generation of its mission-critical buoyancy control system components as part of an Asian submarine program. The order covers the delivery of components for two submarines. The project is scheduled to run from 2026 through 2031. Initial revenues are expected to be recognized beginning in the 2027 financial year.



Ole Johannsen, CSO of Gabler Group: “This second order for our new product generation not only confirms its technological competitiveness but also highlights its international market potential. Each successfully completed project expands our reference base and lays the foundation for further growth in our Submarine Systems business.”



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Patrick Jacobs

VP Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com



ABOUT GABLER GROUP Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler Group is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.

09.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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