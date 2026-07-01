Gabler Aktie
WKN DE: A421RZ / ISIN: DE000A421RZ9
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01.07.2026 07:30:13
EQS-News: Gabler Group Strengthens Its Role as a Technology Partner to European Navies with Order Worth Approximately EUR 17 Million
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EQS-News: Gabler Group AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Gabler Group Strengthens Its Role as a Technology Partner to European Navies with Order Worth Approximately EUR 17 Million
The order underscores Gabler Group’s position as a technology partner throughout the entire life cycle of modern naval platforms. In this capacity, the Company works closely with its customers on the further development and modernization of existing systems. This includes, for example, the further development of mast systems, the optimization of existing technologies, and modernization measures for marine platforms. Due to contractual confidentiality obligations, no further details regarding the customer or the specific project scope can be disclosed.
Patrick Jacobs
Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler Group is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.
01.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gabler Group AG
|Niels-Bohr-Ring 5a
|23568 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 451 3109 0
|E-mail:
|ir@gablergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.gablergroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A421RZ9
|WKN:
|A421RZ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2357208
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2357208 01.07.2026 CET/CEST
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