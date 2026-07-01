EQS-News: Gabler Group Strengthens Its Role as a Technology Partner to European Navies with Order Worth Approximately EUR 17 Million

EQS-News: Gabler Group AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Gabler Group Strengthens Its Role as a Technology Partner to European Navies with Order Worth Approximately EUR 17 Million



01.07.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Gabler Group Strengthens Its Role as a Technology Partner to European Navies with Order Worth Approximately EUR 17 Million



Order comprises product deliveries and modernization measures

Project duration of approximately two years



Lübeck (Germany), 1 July 2026 – Gabler Group AG (ISIN: DE000A421RZ9 / Ticker: XK4, the “Company” or “Gabler”), an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea technologies in the business areas of Submarine Systems, Subsea Communications & Data and Subsea Power, is further strengthening its role as a technology partner to European navies. The Company has been awarded an order with a volume of approximately EUR 17 million. The order comprises product deliveries and modernization measures for existing naval systems, with a project duration of approximately two years. Initial revenues from the order are expected to be recognized in the current financial year.

The order underscores Gabler Group’s position as a technology partner throughout the entire life cycle of modern naval platforms. In this capacity, the Company works closely with its customers on the further development and modernization of existing systems. This includes, for example, the further development of mast systems, the optimization of existing technologies, and modernization measures for marine platforms. Due to contractual confidentiality obligations, no further details regarding the customer or the specific project scope can be disclosed.



David Schirm, CEO of Gabler Group AG: “Our customers involve us in their projects at an early stage, thereby laying a strong foundation for long-term partnerships and future projects. It is precisely this close collaboration throughout the entire lifecycle of a platform that is an essential part of our business model.”



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Patrick Jacobs

VP Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR@gablergroup.com



ABOUT GABLER GROUP

Founded in 1962, the Gabler Group, headquartered in Lubeck, Germany, is an established developer and manufacturer of mission-critical subsea solutions generating the vast majority of its net sales from defense and defense-related solutions. Gabler Group is the leading European and one of the world’s largest suppliers of mission-critical hoistable masts and associated control systems in terms of volume to conventional submarines in the Submarine Systems business area. Gabler Group is a trusted partner to over 250 worldwide customers including 25 Navies and employs approximately 240 people.